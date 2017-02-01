Someone has mashed up Linkin Park's Numb and the Seinfeld theme

It was bound to happen one day, wasn’t it? Linkin Park, one of the biggest bands on the planet, have finally come face-to-face with Seinfeld, one of the most popular comedy shows to ever exist. The Soundcloud user known only as Ace Trainer Darren has created a mash-up for Linkin Park’s iconic song Numb and the funktastic theme to Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld’s genre-defining TV show.

And do you know what? It’s quite good. It’s not often you hear the softly softly voice of Chester Bennington backed by some sweet bass licks.

But we’re not the only ones thinking this, the mash-up has somehow racked up almost 17,000 plays at the time of writing and the meme-hungry corners of the internet have been lapping up Mr Ace Trainer’s wares, declaring it “lit”, “art” and “#TEAMHARAMBE”. It’s reviews like this that remind us what the public actually want out of music, they don’t want boundary pushing contemporary metal, they want something that reminds them of a dead gorilla.

“Bless your entire existence sir” says one comment, “END MY LIFE” says someone called Decker EP. These are the only real expressions of honesty left on the internet, the short snippets of comment on a Soundcloud mashup that has so far accrued 400 likes.

So be like these enlightened members of society and listen to verified music overlord Ace Trainer Darren from now until the end of time. Until the sun bursts and swallows our galaxy whole, listen to the funky bass of Seinfeld and Mike Shinoda mashed together. It’s what we all secretly desire.

Or don’t. It’s up to you.

The 10 best Linkin Park songs, by I Prevail’s Brian Burkheiser