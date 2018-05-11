This is Slayer's setlist from the first night of their farewell tour

Slayer started their farewell tour last night at the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, California. It marks the beginning of the end for one of metal's most iconic, ferocious and evil bands. They're true force of hatred and a band whose name conjures images of destruction.

With a career spanning 37 years and twelve albums, what do you play on your final jaunt across the world? You can't please everyone, but you can bring out every single Big Fucking Gun in your arsenal, and play a couple of tracks not performed live for many years (see: Dittohead and Blood Red).

If you're going to see Slayer on this victory lap, here's what they played on the first night. Brace yourselves and start stretching those mosh muscles.

1. Repentless

2. Blood Red

3. Disciple

4. Mandatory Suicide

5. Hate Worldwide

6. War Ensemble

7. Jihad

8. When The Stillness Comes

9. Postmortem

10. Black Magic

11. Payback

12. Seasons In The Abyss

13. Dittohead

14. Dead Skin Mask

15. Hell Awaits



Encore:



16. South Of Heaven

17. Raining Blood

18. Chemical Warfare

19. Angel Of Death

Slayer recently announced dates for the UK and European legs of the tour.