This is Machine Head's setlist from their 'farewell tour'

Unless you've been living under the largest boulder on Mars, you will surely know that Machine Head are calling it a day. Well, this incarnation of Machine Head is anyway. Following their tour of the United States, guitarist Phil Demmel and drummer Dave McClain will be departing the band for pastures new, leaving vocalist Robb Flynn and bassist Jared MacEachern behind.

The tour, known as the Freaks And Zeroes Tour (a reference to the lyrics of Beyond The Pale), kicked off in Sacramento, California, at the Ace Of Spades. In true Machine Head style, they played an epic setlist comprised of 22 songs plus a drum solo and elongated guitar solo – including a nod to N.I.B. by Black Sabbath.

If you're going to the Freaks And Zeroes Tour, here's what you're in for.

1. Imperium

2. Volatile

3. Now We Die

4. Beautiful Mourning

5. The Blood, the Sweat, the Tears

6. Clenching the Fists of Dissent

7. Darkness Within

8. Catharsis

9. From This Day

10. Ten Ton Hammer

11. Is There Anybody Out There?

12. Locust

13. Beyond the Pale

14. Bulldozer

15. Killers & Kings

16. Davidian

Encore

17. Descend the Shades of Night

18. Desire to Fire

19. Triple Beam

Encore 2

20. Aesthetics of Hate

21. Game Over

22. Halo

Machine Head Freaks & Zeroes North American tour



Oct 08: Calgary Palace Theatre, AB

Oct 09: Edmonton Union Hall, AB

Oct 10: Saskatoon Louis, SK

Oct 12: Winnipeg The Garrick, MB

Oct 13: Minot The Original, ND

Oct 15: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Oct 17: Madison Majestic Theatre, WI

Oct 18: Des Moines Wooly’s, IA

Oct 19: Kansas City Truman, MO

Oct 20: Joliet The Forge, IL

Oct 22: Cleveland Agora, OH

Oct 23: Grand Rapids Intersection, MI

Oct 24: Detroit Majestic Theatre, MI

Oct 26: Ft. Wayne Clyde Theatre, IN

Oct 27: Columbus Newport, OH

Oct 29: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Oct 30: Hartford The Webster, CT

Oct 31: Huntington Paramount, NY

Nov 02: Sayreville Starland, NJ

Nov 03: Richmond National, VA

Nov 04: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Nov 07: Asheville Orange Peel, NC

Nov 09: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

Nov 10: Nashville Exit In, KY

Nov 11: Charlotte Underground, NC

Nov 13: Ft. Lauderdale Revolution, FL

Nov 14: Tampa The Ritz, FL

Nov 16: New Orleans House Of Blues, LA

Nov 17: Austin Emos, TX

Nov 18: Lubbock Jake’s, TX

Nov 20: Tuscon Club X, AZ