This is Iron Maiden's setlist from the first night of the Legacy Of The Beast tour

On Saturday May 26, Iron Maiden kickstarted their epic Legacy Of The Beast tour in Tallinn, Estonia. Inside the 10,000 capacity Saku Suurhall arena, heavy metal's greatest band delivered a setlist that spans the length, breadth and depth of Maiden's vast catalogue.
The 16-song set covered ten of Iron Maiden's studio albums, including some golden oldies we haven't seen live since 1986 – Flight Of Icarus, anyone? And, of course, the mighty Maiden belted out some of the all-time greatest heavy metal songs ever written. It's almost unfair that one band can play The Trooper, Fear Of The Dark and Run To The Hills in one night.
We're going to hazard a guess that this will be the setlist Maiden are packing on each night of tour, but you never can quite tell with them. Maybe this is the start of the most bonkers revolving setlist in the world? We'd still quite like to hear Alexander The Great.
1. Aces High
2. Where Eagles Dare
3. 2 Minutes To Midnight
4. The Clansman
5. The Trooper
6. Revelations
7. For The Greater Good Of God
8. The Wicker Man
9. Sign Of The Cross
10. Flight Of Icarus
11. Fear Of The Dark
12. The Number Of The Beast
13. Iron Maiden
Encore:
14. The Evil That Men Do
15. Hallowed Be Thy Name
16. Run To The Hills
Iron Maiden Legacy Of The Beast 2018 UK and European dates
May 28: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
Jun 01: Stockholm Tele2 Arena, Sweden
Jun 03: Trondheim Rocks Dahls Arena, Norway
Jun 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Jun 07: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden
Jun 09: Munich Rockavaria, Königsplatz, Germany
Jun 10: Hannover Expo Plaza, Germany
Jun 13: Berlin Waldbuhne, Germany
Jun 16: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy
Jun 17: Nickelsdorf Novarock Festival, Austria
Jun 20: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic
Jun 22: Dessel Graspop, Belgium
Jun 24: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 26: Geneva Arena, Switzerland
Jun 28: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary
Jun 30: Freiburg Messegelaende, Germany
Jul 01: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands
Jul 05: Paris AccorsHotel Arena, France
Jul 09: Milan San Siro Ippodromo, Italy
Jul 10: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Jul 13: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal
Jul 14: Madrid Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Spain
Jul 17: Trieste Piazza Della Unita D’Italia, Italy
Jul 20: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece
Jul 22: Plovdiv Hills Of Rock, Bulgaria
Jul 24: Zagreb Arena, Croatia
Jul 27: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Jul 31: Newcastle Radio Arena, UK
Aug 02: Belfast SSE Arena, UK
Aug 04: Aberdeen Exhibition & Conference Centre, UK
Aug 06: Manchester Arena, UK
Aug 07: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK
Aug 10: London O2 Arena, UK