This is Iron Maiden's setlist from the first night of the Legacy Of The Beast tour

On Saturday May 26, Iron Maiden kickstarted their epic Legacy Of The Beast tour in Tallinn, Estonia. Inside the 10,000 capacity Saku Suurhall arena, heavy metal's greatest band delivered a setlist that spans the length, breadth and depth of Maiden's vast catalogue.

The 16-song set covered ten of Iron Maiden's studio albums, including some golden oldies we haven't seen live since 1986 – Flight Of Icarus, anyone? And, of course, the mighty Maiden belted out some of the all-time greatest heavy metal songs ever written. It's almost unfair that one band can play The Trooper, Fear Of The Dark and Run To The Hills in one night.

We're going to hazard a guess that this will be the setlist Maiden are packing on each night of tour, but you never can quite tell with them. Maybe this is the start of the most bonkers revolving setlist in the world? We'd still quite like to hear Alexander The Great.

1. Aces High

2. Where Eagles Dare

3. 2 Minutes To Midnight

4. The Clansman

5. The Trooper

6. Revelations

7. For The Greater Good Of God

8. The Wicker Man

9. Sign Of The Cross

10. Flight Of Icarus

11. Fear Of The Dark

12. The Number Of The Beast

13. Iron Maiden

Encore:

14. The Evil That Men Do

15. Hallowed Be Thy Name

16. Run To The Hills

May 28: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Jun 01: Stockholm Tele2 Arena, Sweden

Jun 03: Trondheim Rocks Dahls Arena, Norway

Jun 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jun 07: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 09: Munich Rockavaria, Königsplatz, Germany

Jun 10: Hannover Expo Plaza, Germany

Jun 13: Berlin Waldbuhne, Germany

Jun 16: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy

Jun 17: Nickelsdorf Novarock Festival, Austria

Jun 20: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic

Jun 22: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 24: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 26: Geneva Arena, Switzerland

Jun 28: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary

Jun 30: Freiburg Messegelaende, Germany

Jul 01: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands

Jul 05: Paris AccorsHotel Arena, France

Jul 09: Milan San Siro Ippodromo, Italy

Jul 10: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jul 13: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal

Jul 14: Madrid Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Spain

Jul 17: Trieste Piazza Della Unita D’Italia, Italy

Jul 20: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece

Jul 22: Plovdiv Hills Of Rock, Bulgaria

Jul 24: Zagreb Arena, Croatia

Jul 27: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jul 31: Newcastle Radio Arena, UK

Aug 02: Belfast SSE Arena, UK

Aug 04: Aberdeen Exhibition & Conference Centre, UK

Aug 06: Manchester Arena, UK

Aug 07: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Aug 10: London O2 Arena, UK