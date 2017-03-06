The Wall Revisited

With President Trump threatening to build a wall between the US and Mexico, there has never been a more apposite time to give Pink Floyd’s classic 1979 album The Wall an extra spin. With that in mind, The Melvins, Mark Lanegan and Pallbearer are among the artists and bands that have confirmed their involvement in a new tribute to Floyd’s immortal magnum opus via a new fan-funded project initiated by US underground rock label Magnetic Eye.

“The best heavy bands in the doom and stoner rock universe have always seemed to have a feel for building things up very intentionally, parcelling out bits of stellar guitar work and other instrumental payoffs, but never endlessly bashing you over the head with it,” says Jadd Shickler, Director of Label Operations at Magnetic Eye. “That kind of conscientious song-building draws a lot from Pink Floyd, even if they weren’t exactly one of the pillars of classic metal, and it helps explain why this particular segment of underground heavy music is a very different thing from full-on, balls-to-the-wall metal. With all that in mind, the idea of bringing together bands from this scene to re-imagine one of Pink Floyd’s greatest works felt so perfect… Roger Waters and company often used their music to make statements about existence, the human condition, and society, and it’s hard to imagine a time better suited to such musical statements than right now, given all the political, racial, and societal turmoil happening around the world.”

Magnetic Eye have previously taken the same approach to Jimi Hendrix’s Electric Ladyland and NYC groovecore mob Helmet’s 1993 opus Meantime. This time, however, so many bands have offered to contribute that a bonus Best of Pink Floyd companion LP has also been pieced together to complement the main event. With the project’s Kickstarter campaign now concluded and the original target surpassed, Magnetic Eye are going full steam ahead and assembling this unique take on The Wall with tentative plans for an official release at the beginning of 2018 with cover art expected to be provided by renowned Minneapolis artist David Paul Seymour (davidpaulseymour.com). Dominated by bands from the stoner rock and doom metal underground, the album offers convincing proof that Floyd’s influence extends way beyond the prog world.

The full list of bands currently confirmed for inclusion is as follows: The Melvins, ASG, Pallbearer, Mark Lanegan, Domkraft, Ghastly Sound, Greenleaf, Mos Generator, Low Flying Hawks (featuring Dale Crover of The Melvins), Mammoth Weed Wizard Bastard, Mars Red Sky, Noveller, Open Hand, Ruby The Hatchet, Sasquatch, Sergeant Thunderhood, The Slim Kings, Solace, Summoner, The Ultra Electric Mega Galactic, Worshipper, Yawning Man and Year Of The Cobra. Further names are expected to be announced over the coming months.

For more information or to chuck a few quid in the pot, visit www.merhq.net