The Stories Behind The Songs

Each month, Classic Rock brings you amazing, in-depth stories behind classic songs.

We’re talking David Bowie’s Heroes, Ramones’ Blitzkrieg Bop, The Damned’s New Rose, Alice Cooper’s Elected… You can read about them all right now on TeamRock+. Not a member? Register for free with TeamRock and you can read three articles from the latest editions from Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog and Blues, every 30 days.

The Story Behind The Song: Pull Me Under by Dream Theater

The Story Behind The Song: New Rose by The Damned

The Story Behind The Song: Turn It On Again by Genesis

The Story Behind The Song: The Logical Song by Supertramp

The Story Behind The Song: Saturday Night Special by Lynyrd Skynyrd

The Story Behind The Song: Blitzkrieg Bop by The Ramones

The Story Behind The Song: Heroes by David Bowie

The Story Behind The Song: Elected by Alice Cooper