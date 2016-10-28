The Six Best New Songs You'll Hear All Week

Join us as we confidently hover around rock’s unlimited pizza buffet to grab six of the tastiest musical slices from the past seven days…

BLINK-182 – She’s Out Of Her Mind

Remember Blink-182’s video for What’s My Age Again?, where the pop-punk trio run around with no clothes on? Well, they’ve made it again for this song – except Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba has replaced Tom DeLonge and three females are doing the nude dash instead of the band. It’s all pixelated so you could probably watch it in a public library or on the bus. Or maybe not, eh?

CROWBAR – The Serpent Only Lies

Louisiana riff merchants Crowbar are back with their eleventh album and original bassist Todd ‘Sexy T’ Strange. The result is a prime slice of sludge-fuelled, metal goodness that sees the change the pace somewhat, all without missing a beat.

FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES – Lullaby

In the video for this new track from Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes’ new record, it seems like the singer has been possessed by some demonic kind of alter-ego. The song itself is a scuzzy, bluesy, Queens Of The Stone Age-esque number that’s almost – but not quite – as creepy as the images that go with it.

LAMB OF GOD – The Duke

Written for and dedicated to their friend and fan Wayne Ford, who died of leukemia, The Duke is a powerful rumination on mortality. As you’d expect from Lamb Of God, it’s hard-hitting, heavy stuff, but in between the noise lurks a devastating and tender sadness.

PROTEST THE HERO – Harbinger

Protest The Hero’s first new material since 2013 is a frenzied and furious blast of mind-bending noise that seems to race in a thousand different directions at once. Epic and ambitious in equal measure, it’s a welcome return for the progressive Canadian metallers. Just don’t try to keep up with it. You’ll do yourself a mischief.

THE MENZINGERS – Bad Catholics

The Menzingers have a special talent for writing upbeat yet melancholy songs, and this track – from their just-announced fifth album, After The Party – is no exception. Full of nostalgia, this song tugs heartstrings as it looks back on foolish days gone by, keeping the spirit of them alive while admitting they’re probably gone for good. Sigh.