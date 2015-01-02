The Most Popular Features On Metal Hammer In 2014

Before we storm headfirst into the new year and ditch 2014 like used bog roll, we thought we’d remind you all of what everyone has been reading all year. From Metallica to Babymetal to Slipknot to Iron Maiden – it’s been a lot of fun!

The day METALLICA trolled the world

Remember when Metallica headlined Glastonbury and the metal world lost its collective shit? We take a look at how the heavy metal titans had the last laugh…

The Ten Worst Lyrics On Attila's New Album

Attila are well-known for their controversial lyrics and obsession with haters – which is showcased neatly in their latest album Guilty Pleasure. Here we take a look at some of Fronz’s words of wisdom…

Nine of the Most Ridiculous Guitars In Rock

From multi-necked monsters to lava, sheep and cheese – we run down the most bonkers axes in the world of rock…

The Stories Behind Iron Maiden's Artwork: Part One

The first in our three-part series where we take an in-depth look at Iron Maiden’s iconic singles artwork.

The Most WTF Moments In Metal

From Nick McBrain appearing on The Sooty Show to Sir Christopher Lee’s heavy metal albums. We look at some of the more bizarre moments in our world…

Slipknot And The Story Of Iowa

On September 2, 2001, Slipknot topped the US charts with Iowa. The same year, Metal Hammer talked to Corey Taylor about the ideas behind the album…

Ten Signs You're A Metal Troll

Our simple-to-follow ten point guide to find out if you are indeed a basement-dwelling metal troll…

Who the hell are X Japan?

X Japan are massive and yet they’re not a household name outside of Japan. So we decided to find out why they’re such a big deal…

Slipknot: The Devil In I broken down

We analyse the internet-breaking (and delightfully gory) Slipknot video…

Sonisphere 2014: Babymetal

The band on everyone’s lips this summer was Babymetal so when they came to Sonisphere we had to check it out…