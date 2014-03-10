The Hoax gear up for UK tour

Reformed British blues outfit The Hoax will tour the UK next month with special guests Well Hung Heart and Federal Charm.

The band’s 201. album Big City Blues saw them grab acclaim from all directions, with Classic Rock Magazine naming single Hipslicker one of the best tracks of the year.

Catch them across the country in April:

Apr 10. Exeter Phoenix Arts Centre

Apr 11. Cardiff Globe

Apr 12. Sale Waterside Arts Centre

Apr 13. Sheffield O2 Academy

Apr 17. Norwich Arts Centre

Apr 18. Holmfirth Picturedrome

Apr 19. Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Apr 20. London O2 Academy Islington

Apr 24. Stockton ARC

Apr 25. Newcastle Cluny

Apr 26. Glasgow O2 ABC 2

Apr 27. Aberdeen Lemon Tree