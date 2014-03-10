The Hoax gear up for UK tour

Reformed British blues outfit The Hoax will tour the UK next month with special guests Well Hung Heart and Federal Charm.
The band’s 201. album Big City Blues saw them grab acclaim from all directions, with Classic Rock Magazine naming single Hipslicker one of the best tracks of the year.
Catch them across the country in April:
Apr 10. Exeter Phoenix Arts Centre
Apr 11. Cardiff Globe
Apr 12. Sale Waterside Arts Centre
Apr 13. Sheffield O2 Academy
Apr 17. Norwich Arts Centre
Apr 18. Holmfirth Picturedrome
Apr 19. Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Apr 20. London O2 Academy Islington
Apr 24. Stockton ARC
Apr 25. Newcastle Cluny
Apr 26. Glasgow O2 ABC 2
Apr 27. Aberdeen Lemon Tree