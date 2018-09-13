Trending

The future is now: Within Temptation score their first ever Metal Hammer cover

Within Temptation are on the cover of this month's Metal Hammer magazine and they've got an incredible story to tell

The future is now. For the first time ever, Within Temptation come to the cover of Metal Hammer. On sale now.

In a world exclusive interview, we get the full, uncensored story behind brand new album Resist, the turbulence that went into making it and why we almost lost one of metal’s most important modern bands for good.

Plus, in an exclusive interview, Behemoth frontman Nergal reveals how the extreme metal heavyweights went about trying to top The Satanist, and why they’ve refused to compromise for new album, I Loved You At Your Darkest.

We also go access all areas on Lamb Of God’s huge US tour with Slayer.

And go behind the scenes of Nightwish’s epic headline show at Bloodstock last month.

Also in our new issue, we get Clutch to dissect their masterful new album, Book Of Bad Decisions.

And, in a special feature, we talk to the stars of Brit metal’s 90s generation to find out what went wrong and where they are today.

There’s also brand new interviews with Black Peaks, Zeal And Ardor, Meshuggah, Saxon, Venom Prison, Anaal Nathrakh, The Amity Affliction and much, much more!

And a FREE ALBUM starring 15 of the best global metal bands today!

Your new issue of Metal Hammer. Out now.