The Best New Rock Album Releases This Week

Marillion - F.E.A.R.

“At times, FEAR (Fuck Everyone And Run) suggests that Marillion have taken all the most emotionally potent and fervently dynamic moments from this line-up’s 27 years and moulded them into some new, exponentially emboldened form.” Read the full review on TeamRock+.

Hey! Hello! - Hey! Hello! Too

The Wildhearts never shied away from their bubblegum roots, but Hey! Hello! embrace their slick, glam roots with the same zeal as a chubby kid going after candy floss. Read the full review on TeamRock+.

Billy Bragg & Joe Henry - Shine A Light

The duo draw from the wells of Lead Belly (Midnight Special, Rock Island Line), Hank Williams and Woody Guthrie. The collection is filled out with a couple of more recent ‘train’ songs, with Bragg’s baritone vocals and Henry’s tenor blending especially sweetly on Gordon Lightfoot’sEarly Morning Rain. Read the full review at TeamRock+.

Crobot - Welcome To Fat City

No second-album worries for this lot. While some bands struggle to follow up an impressive debut, Crobot have marched on sturdily and come up with an album that thrums with charismatic grooves and blues inspiration. Read the full review at TeamRock+.

Giraffe Tongue Orchestra - Broken Lines

Comprised of members of Alice In Chains, the Dillinger Escape Plan, Mastodon and the Mars Volta, this is a clever hybrid of prog, hard rock and dance. Read the full review on TeamRock+.

Classic Rock Quiz: General Knowledge III