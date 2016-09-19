Crobot album review - Welcome To Fat City

No second-album worries for this lot. While some bands struggle to follow up an impressive debut, Crobot have marched on sturdily and come up with an album that thrums with charismatic grooves and blues inspiration.

Loaded with songs that make an immediate yet lasting impact, Welcome To Fat City sees the Pennsylvania foursome striding out, determined to convince everyone they have the tools to be recognised as the band to take stoner-style music forward.

With Brandon Yeagley’s vocals acting like rapier thrusts as Chris Bishop’s guitar struts and cascades, the title track, Not For Sale and Temple In The Sky should become modern classics.

Welcome To Fat City is a mighty leap forward for Crobot, an ebullient masterclass.

