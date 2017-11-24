The best deals on headphones for Black Friday 2017

Black Friday 2017 has arrived! Today is the glorious day where some of the world’s biggest retailers slash their prices in the run up to Christmas, because who doesn’t want a whole load of snazzy new kit to make their friends and families sick with jealousy over the festive period?

Here you can find the latest Black Friday headphone and earphone deals from a range of retailers, as well as the latest links to big-name brands offering big ol’ discounts. Time to set your wallets to empty…

Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Around-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones

Amazon says:

Quiet Comfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling headphones are the high-performing around-ear headphones from Bose. They give you crisp, powerful sound-and significant noise reduction that lets you hear your music better. Bose advances their industry-leading headphones with the latest proprietary Bose Active EQ and TriPort technology, giving the music you love deep, clear sound. At the same time, Bose noise cancelling technology monitors the noise around you and cancels it out, helping you focus on what you want to hear-whether it’s your music, your calls or simply peace and quiet. With a distinctive design and two colour options to match your style, these headphones look as good as they sound. They’re also comfortable, durably made and easy to stow, with ear cups that pivot to fit in a small carrying case. Customised for Apple devices. Included: Quiet Comfort 25 headphones; 56-inch QC25 inline remote and microphone cable; airline adapter; carrying case; AAA battery.

Was £289.95, now 159 (save 45%). Buy from Amazon.

Sony MDR-1000X Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Ambient Sound Touch Sensor High Resolution Audio Headphones

Amazon says:

With one of the industry-leading noise cancellation, these headphones let you enjoy music free of distractions. Listen in silence or tailor sound to your environment.

Was £360, now £189.99 (save 47%). Buy from Amazon.

OneOdio On-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Stereo Headphones

Amazon says:

Tired of poor sound quality? Looking for long distance Bluetooth pairing headphones? Hate bulky headsets on your head? If so, then why not go for the best of the best when it comes to your wireless headphones? Place them over your head, choose your favourite songs and off you go enjoy your running sessions like never before!

Was £50.99, now £21.59 (save 58%). Buy from Amazon.

In-Ear Earphones with Microphone, BlitzWolf Dual Drivers Volume Control Wired Earbuds with Mic Stereo Noise Isolating Headphones

Amazon says:

BlitzWolf Dual Driver earphones is not merely embedded with two dynamic drivers in a single earphone; it even uses frequency division technology to output bright treble and deep bass respectively.

Was £40.98, now £21.98 (save 46%). Buy from Amazon.

Betron ProX7 Noise Isolating Earphones Headphones

Amazon says:

The Betron Pro-X7 is the latest in our line of high performance In-Ear headphones. With improved dual driver response, the proprietary wide bandwidth design provides the listener with an unequalled performance at this price point. The Pro-X7 headphone include an Apple controller which includes a microphone and offers the capability to control volume, music tracks, phone calls, Siri as well as volume control on Samsung and LG mobile phones. The addition of the controller makes this more than just a great sounding headphone, it’s now a communication tool to help you navigate the busy world we live in today.

Was £29.95, now £6.99 (save 77%). Buy from Amazon.

Betron B650 Noise Isolating Earphones Headphones - Gold

Amazon says:

Is putting on your music player as natural as putting on your shoes? You wouldn’t put up with holes in your soles so why put up with mediocre sound from your in ear headphones? Go on, upgrade to something decent and bring the best out of your music. You’ll enjoy that walk to work, commute on the train and trip to the park so much more.

Go for headphones that are designed for clearer sound and engineered for more comfortable wearing. Bigger drivers and features like tangle resistant cords make things all round more enjoyable. You get to choose from a wide array of colours and a selection of small, medium or large silicone earbuds so you can be sure of the perfect fit.

Get a powerful, dynamic sound with big bass response in a stylish, custom-fit ear canal Earphones. A symmetrical cable provides freedom of movement and the included carrying pouch avoids tangles in transit. Offering a powerful, bass-driven stereo sound with greater clarity and improved dynamics are the B650 ear-canal Headphones. The various sizes of ear adapters and memory foam earbuds provided in the package allow for a personalized fit as well as a high passive attenuation of ambient noise.

Precise Balanced 10mm driver with acoustic grille design allows for a smoother and more detailed sonic presentation with punchy bass. Hear your music come to life, adding realism to your listening pleasures.

Was £39.99, now £7.90 (save 80%). Buy from Amazon.

Sony MDR-EX650AP Earphone with Brass Housing

Amazon says:

Sony MDR-EX650AP Earphones with Brass housing and Smartphone Mic and Controls. Musical purity, less vibration. Made in brass for a clear stable sound with reduced resonance. Hear every note with more clarity and less unwanted vibration. Our MDR-EX650AP headphones use brass housings to minimise distortion and wide brass ducts for high sound stability. And with a new angled earbud design that fits securely in the ear, you’ll hardly notice you’re wearing them.

Was £37, now £24.99 (save 32%). Buy from Amazon.

Jaybird X3 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones

OMARS® On Ear Bluetooth Headphones

Amazon says:

Bluetooth 4.1+EDR, 3.5mm music line-in function, support connecting with two phone devices, the headphone battery power status is displayed on iOS thanks to aptx® audio technology.

Was £109.99, now £37.59 (save 66%). Buy from Amazon.

For all Black Friday headphones deals, check out Amazon’s full list.

