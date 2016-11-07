The Anchoress To Support Simple Minds

The Anchoress will support Scottish rockers Simple Minds on their UK leg of their acoustic tour next May.
The female artist, Catherine Anne Daies, who won the Limelight Award at this year’s Progressive Music Awards is also a member of the band’s touring set up, adding keyboards and guitar. She will be performing a shorter version of her stripped-down album show for this year’s Confessions Of A Romance Novelist, on the dates.
She will play:
Dundee Caird Hall - May 17
Glasgow RoyalConcert Hall - May 18
Gateshead Sage - May 19
Birmingham Symphony Hall - May 21
Liverpool Royal Philharmonic Hall - May 22
Manchester Bridgewater Hall - May 23
Bridlington The Spa - May 25
Nottingham Royal Concert hall - May 26
London Palladium - May 27
Bristol Colston Hall - May 29
Cardiff St. David’s Hall - May 30
Southampton The Mayflower - June 1
Poole The Lighthouse - June 2