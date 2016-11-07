The Anchoress To Support Simple Minds

The Anchoress will support Scottish rockers Simple Minds on their UK leg of their acoustic tour next May.

The female artist, Catherine Anne Daies, who won the Limelight Award at this year’s Progressive Music Awards is also a member of the band’s touring set up, adding keyboards and guitar. She will be performing a shorter version of her stripped-down album show for this year’s Confessions Of A Romance Novelist, on the dates.

She will play:

Dundee Caird Hall - May 17

Glasgow RoyalConcert Hall - May 18

Gateshead Sage - May 19

Birmingham Symphony Hall - May 21

Liverpool Royal Philharmonic Hall - May 22

Manchester Bridgewater Hall - May 23

Bridlington The Spa - May 25

Nottingham Royal Concert hall - May 26

London Palladium - May 27

Bristol Colston Hall - May 29

Cardiff St. David’s Hall - May 30

Southampton The Mayflower - June 1

Poole The Lighthouse - June 2