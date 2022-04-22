The 103 best releases from Record Store Day 2022

This weekend, the annual Record Store Day hostilities will commence on two fronts.

Aside from the endless parochially pedantic arguments over why it’s called Record Store Day rather than Record Shop Day, there’s bound to be no end of unpleasant scrums and skirmishes as collectors and completists endeavour to avail themselves of limited this and coloured vinyl that editions of records they already own – in at least three different formats.

So what’s up for grabs this time around? Enduring Sheffield stalwarts Def Leppard will be unleashing 1981’s High ’N’ Dry, their second album, and first with Mutt Lange producing, as a vinyl picture disc. Heading up a strong batch of RSD releases from Rhino Records, Bad Company’s Live 1979 arrives on double opaque orange vinyl and captures the post-Free/Mott supergroup in action at Wembley’s Empire Pool.

Deadheads will similarly delight in Rhino’s extensive five-LP capture of the Grateful Dead at Empire Pool Wembley in 1972. The label cannily cater for hard-core fans with rather more specialist packages: The Doors’ L.A. Woman Sessions is spread over four vinyls in a rather ambitious ‘limited’ edition of 19,500 copies, while The Replacements’ Unsuitable For Airplay: The Lost KFAI Concert documents Paul Westerberg’s boys in full punk effect in the Minneapolis of ’81.

Michael Des Barres’ Detective have their self-titled, Jimmy Page-fancied Swansong label debut released on silver vinyl, while Blondie’s chart-topping ’79 single Sunday Girl is milked bone-dry over the course of a double red and yellow vinyl seven-inch in four not entirely dissimilar incarnations.

T.Rex’s The Slider gets its umpteenth outing, if its first on vinyl picture disc, to celebrate its 50th anniversary, but probably the most widely desirable releases of the day come courtesy of David Bowie’s representatives here on earth who give us both the Brilliant Adventure and Toy EPs on 12- and 10-inch vinyl and CD.

Want more? More follow, but beware the small print: not all titles will be available at all stores; some titles may only be available in certain regions; and some titles wont be available anywhere, as delays at pressing plants mean they'll actually see the light of day at a later date.

See you in the queue. And if we don't, we'll see on June 18, because there's another one.

Acid Mothers Temple & The Melting Paraiso UFO - Absolutely Freak Out! (Zap Your Mind) (2xLP)

Alan Vega - Jukebox Babe b/w Speedway (7")

Alice In Chains - We Die Young Sony (12")

America - Rarities (LP)

Asia - XXX (LP)

Bad Company - Live 1979 (2xLP)

Be Bop Deluxe - Live! In the Air Age - The Hammersmith Odeon Concert 1977 (3xLP)

Bernard Butler People Move On: The B-Sides, 1998 + 2021 (2xLP)

The Birds - The The Birds Ride Again (5x7")

Blondie - Sunday Girl EP (2 x 7")

Bring Me The Horizon - 2004 - 2013 - The Best Of (2xLP)

Chicago - Chicago at Carnegie Hall, April 10, 1971 (3xLP)

The Cranberries - The Remembering Dolores (2xLP)

The Cure - Pornography (Picture Disc)

Dalis Car - The Waking Hour (LP)

The Damned - Strawberries (LP)

Dave Davies - Kinked (LP)

David Bowie - Brilliant Adventure EP (12", 10", CD)

David Bowie - Toy E.P. (12", 10", CD)

David J with Tim Newman - Analogue Excavations & Dream Interpretations Volume 2 (LP)

Def Leppard - High N Dry (Picture Disc)

Dillinger Escape Plan - Dissociation (LP)

Dire Straits 40th Anniversary - Love Over Gold (half-speed master, LP)

The Doors – The L.A. Woman Sessions (4xLP)

Echo & The Bunnymen - B-Sides & Live (2001 - 2005) (2xLP)

Elton John - The Complete Thom Bell Sessions (LP)

Everly Brothers - Hey Doll Baby (LP)

Foo Fighters - Making A Fire/ Chasing Birds (7”)

Giant Sand - Tusco (3xLP)

Gojira - Live at Brixton (2xLP)

Golden Smog - On Golden Smog (LP)

Gong - In the 70's (2xLP)

Graham Parker - Five Old Souls (Live) (LP)

Grateful Dead - Wembley Empire Pool, London, England, 4/8/72 (Live) (5xLP)

The Groundhogs - The Hogwash (2xLP)

Ian Dury & The Blockheads - Ten More Turnips From The Tip (LP)

Iggy Pop - Berlin 91 (2xLP)

Ike & Tina Turner - The Soul Of Tina Turner (LP)

Jazz Sabbath - Vol. 2 (LP+DVD)

Jefferson Airplane - Jefferson Airplane Live at The Monterey (12"

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts - Acoustics Sony (LP)

Jonathan Richman and The Modern Lovers - Modern Lovers 88 (LP)

Joni Mitchell - Blue 50: Demos, Outtakes And Live Tracks (LP)

Keith Richards - Talk Is Cheap/Live At The Palladium (Double Cassette)

Kirk Hammett - Portals (12" EP & CD)

Laura Nyro - Trees Of The Ages: Laura Nyro Live In Japan (LP)

The Levellers - The Zeitgeist (Picture Disc)

Lou Reed - I'm So Free: 1971 RCA Demos ( LP)

Lou Reed and Kris Kristofferson - The Bottom Line Archive Series: In Their Own

Words: With Vin Scelsa (3LP)

Luke Haines, Peter Buck and Jacknife Lee - Wild Companion (The Beat Poetry For Survivalists Dubs) (12")

Mansun - Attack Of The Grey Lantern (LP)

Michael Chapman - The Man Who Hated Mornings (LP)

Mike Oldfield - Tubular Bells II (LP)

Motorhead - The Lost Tapes Vol.2 (2xLP)

The Muffs - The New Improved Kim Shattuck Demos (LP)

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Live Seeds (2xLP)

Nick Lowe - Wireless World (Transparent Green with Black Sweirl Vinyl LP)

Nirvana (1965) - Secrets Madfish (LP)

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Magic Secrets #1 (7")

The Offspring - The Greatest Hits (LP)

Opeth - My Arms Your Hearse (LP)

Paradise Lost - Gothic live at Roadburn 2016 (12")

Patti Smith - Curated by Record Store Day (LP)

Pete Townshend’s Deep End - Face The Face (LP)

Phil Lynott - The Philip Lynott Album (LP)

Pixies - Live From Coachella 2004 (2xLP)

Pretty Reckless - Going To Hell Cooking (LP)

Primal Scream - Shine Like Stars (Weatherall mix) (12")

Prodigy - The Day Is My Enemy Remix Album (LP)

The Replacements - Unsuitable for Airplay: The Lost KFAI Concert (2xLP)

The Rolling Stones - More Hot Rocks (Big Hits & Fazed Cookies) (2xLP)

Ron Sexsmith - Long Player Late Bloomer (LP)

Rory Gallagher - San Diego '74 (2xLP)

Ryan Hamilton - 1221 (12”)

Sandy Denny - The Early Home Recordings (2xLP)

Sandy Denny - Gold Dust Live At The Royalty (LP)Santana - Splendiferous Santana Sony (LP)

Scott Walker- Boy Child (2xLP)

Sepultura - Revolusongs (LP)

Simple Minds - 5X5 Live (3xLP)

Skunk Anansie - An Acoustic Skunk Anansie - Live in London (12")

Slade - Ballzy (LP)

Sleep Token - Sundowning (LP)

The Sound - Counting The Days Demon (2xLP)

St. Vincent - The Nowhere Inn (LP)

Steve Earle - Up Against The Wall Redneck Mother / Night Rider's Lament (7")

Stevie Nicks - Bella Donna (Deluxe Edition) (2xLP)

Stiff Little Fingers - BBC Live In Concert (2xLP)

Stone Broken - Ain't Always Easy (LP)

Suede - Sci Fi Lullabies (3xLP)

Superchunk - Incidental Music 1991 - 1995 (2xLP)

T. Rex - The Slider (LP)

Terry Edwards And The Scapegoats - My Wife Doesn't Understand Me (2xLP)

Tesseract - Polaris (LP)

U2 - A Celebration (12")

Udo Dirkschneider - My Way (LP)

Ultravox! Live at The Rainbow 1977 (LP)

UT - Griller (LP)

The Who - Its Hard - 40th Anniversary Edition (2xLP)

Wild Willy Barrett - Alien Talk (That's What It's All About) (LP)

The Wildhearts - ADHD Rock (10'')

Wipers - Over The Edge (Anniversary Edition) (2xLP)

Wire - Not About To Die (LP)

