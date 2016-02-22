The 10 most-read stories on Metal Hammer last week

Here are the top ten stories you guys wanted to read on Metal Hammer over the past week.

Motörhead icon Lemmy was remembered at last night’s Grammys when Alice Cooper’s Hollywood Vampires played Ace Of Spades to a surprised pop and rap audience in Los Angeles.

Lemmy remembered at Grammys

Ten Second Song Guy has created another one of his oh-so-brilliant cover videos, this time of Justin Bieber’s smash hit Sorry.

Justin Bieber's Sorry in the style of Limp Bizkit, FFDP, Kiss and more

Slipknot will tour North America with support from Marilyn Manson and Of Mice & Men this summer.

Slipknot, Marilyn Manson announce summer tour

Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine says those who rate him badly only do so because of his split with Metallica in 1983 – and he believes they’re misinformed.

Mustaine: Why I’m hated

Have you ever wondered what your favourite metal riffs would sound like if they were EVEN HEAVIER?

5 classic metal riffs made heavier

So what’s different about the Iron Maiden’s newest private jet?

What you need to know about Iron Maiden's new aeroplane

Metallica will release limited-edition, extended versions of their first two albums in April, they’ve confirmed.

Metallica extend first 2 albums

The Iowa Supreme Court will these week decide on the fate of a lawsuit filed against the doctor who treated late Slipknot bassist Paul Gray before he overdosed.

Paul Gray lawsuit goes to Supreme Court

Babymetal have revealed the artwork and tracklist for their upcoming album Metal Resistance.

Babymetal reveal Metal Resistance details

We decided to accept the invitation of a backstage pass to one of the most privately shrouded cults in music to dig around and answer the question…

Who are Ghost and what do they want?