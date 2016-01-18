The 10 Most-Read Stories On Metal Hammer Last Week

It’s been a busy week in metal, that’s for sure – especially if you’re a fan of legal spats. Avenged Sevenfold are being sued by their label Warner Bros and Metallica almost filed legal action against a tribute band called Sandman. We’ve also marked the loss of Bowie and discovered you can play as Lemmy in Grand Theft Auto. It’s been a weird seven days.

Tera Wray, the widow of the late Static-X frontman Wayne Static, has died at the age of 33.

Wayne Static's widow Tera Wray dead at 33

Metallica gave permission for Canadian tribute band Sandman to use their logos for a fee of just $1 – which the metal giants even paid themselves.

Metallica bill tribute band... for $1

Good news for all Motörheadbangers with the PC version of Grand Theft Auto V, you can now play as the almighty Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister!

You can play as Lemmy in Grand Theft Auto V

For anyone who grew up feeling alienated, disconnected and out of sync with the world around them, David Bowie embodied that sensation as much as Black Sabbath ever did.

How David Bowie influenced metal

Avenged Sevenfold are being sued by Warner Brothers Records for an alleged breach of contract.

A7X being sued by Warner Bros over contract breach

Metallica have given their blessing to a tribute band who were sent a 41-page cease and desist letter by an “overzealous attorney.”

Metallica back tribute act faced with legal threat

Trivium have announced a UK tour on which they’ll play a number of so-called “smaller” towns.

Trivium to play 'small' UK towns

It’s amazing what a difference a bit of turmoil and resolution can do to the creative life of a veteran metal band.

Megadeth: Dystopia

A memorial event was set up for the evening at the Rainbow Bar & Grill but it quickly expanded to the rest of the Sunset Strip. We went along to see how the Motörheadbangers were paying respect to their hero.

In Pictures: We went to Lemmy's memorial on the Sunset Strip