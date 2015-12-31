The 10 most-read features on Metal Hammer in 2015

And so another year of defending the faith comes to a close. A lot has happened over the past 12 months and we’ve been hard at work creating the most imaginative and interesting features on the web for your heavy metal pleasure. Here are the ten most-read features on Hammer this year…

The Definitive History Of Every Slipknot Mask

There's a Ned Flanders themed metal band

Your Favourite Metallica Songs Revealed

Five Vocalists Who Could Replace Danny Worsnop

We took Abbath for a day trip round London

The Class Of 2000: Where Are They Now?

Nine Reasons Why Metalheads Are The Happiest People On The Planet

16 Things You Might Not Have Known About Cliff Burton

The Ten Heaviest Queen Songs Ever

Sorry FFDP, Crue, Pistols... Lemmy is a bigger rockstar than you