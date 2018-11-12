The 10 best metal club anthems, chosen by Amazonica

As Marilyn Manson's support on his world tour, Amazonica knows a thing about starting a metal party. She's just finished a big ol' tour with genresmasher Scarlxrd, setting fire to every room she walks in to with her heavyweight record collection. But what are the metal songs guaranteed to get even the most frostbitten metalhead dancing? We asked DJ Amazonica for the ten songs every rock DJ needs to drop in their set.

Marilyn Manson – The Beautiful People

"This till sounds fresh as fuck. I've been playing this on the Scarlxrd tour and its still fire! Manson is the G.O.A.T, end of. I could have actually done the whole playlist with just Manson songs."

Rage Against The Machine – Killing In The Name

"Note to any wannabe DJs: if 10,000 metal fans are looking at you thinking 'Why is there a DJ onstage, we are at a rock show,' then even the most hardened metal fan will start losing their shit on the opening chords to this. Undeniable banger."

Scarlxrd – Heart Attack

"I started playing this in my set on the last European Marilyn Manson tour, and it led me to start touring with Scarlxrd too! It's a new classic, a big tune. How can you not lose your shit to this?!"

AC/DC – Back In Black

"On the day Malcolm Young died, I believe we were playing in Munich, Germany on Marilyn Manson's Heaven Upside Down tour. I was already playing this in my set but on that night and for the rest of the tour, it became so poignant."

Pantera – Walk

"No words necessary. Banger!"

Motley Crue – Shout At The Devil

"A little known fact but I sang on TommyLand – Tommy lee's solo album. I don't drink anymore but this is a driiiiinking song. Put your hands in the motherfucking air and shout shout shout at the devil!"

Black Sabbath – Paranoid

"Works in every country, every time."

Deftones – My Own Summer (Shove It)

"I. Love. The. Deftones."

Sepultura – Roots Bloody Roots

"I actually want to listen to this now and just go nuts."

Bring Me The Horizon – Throne

"Let's goooooooo! I saw these guys when I played their aftershow at Ally Pally and I was so impressed – I am now a Bring Me The Horizon convert. Tune!"

Watch the video for Amazonica's new track Don't Fear The Reaper below!