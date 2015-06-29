TeamRock Radio: The Playlist

Here’s your guide to the latest TeamRock Radio playlist. There are seven new additions this week, including new cuts from Bullet For My Valentine, Disturbed, Simple Plan and Pierce The Veil.

Pierce The Veil’s track The Divine Zero is taken from their as-yet-untitled follow up to 2012’s Collide With The Sky, which will be released later in the year. Catch the band at the Reading and Leeds festivals in August.

A-List Enter Shikari – Torn Apart (Ambush Reality) Faith No More – Sunny Side Up (Reclamation /Ipecac) Five Finger Death Punch – Jekyll & Hyde (ElevenSeven) Muse – Mercy (Warner) Neck Deep – Can’t Kick Up The Roots (Hopeless)

B-List All Time Low – Runaways (Hopeless) Asking Alexandria – I Won’t Give In (Sumerian) Black Stone Cherry – Bad Luck & Hard Love (Roadrunner) Disturbed – The Vengeful One (Reprise) [new addition] Frank Turner – The Next Storm (Xtra Mile/Polydor) Incubus – Trust Fall Lamb Of God – 512 (Nuclear Blast) Parkway Drive – Vice Grip (Epitaph) Slash – The Dissident (Roadrunner)

C-List AC/DC – Miss Adventure (Columbia) Bullet For My Valentine – You Want A Battle (Here’s A War) (RCA) [new addition] Don Broco – Automatic (Search & Destroy) Fear Factory – Soul Hacker (Nuclear Blast) [new addition] Ghost – Cirice (Spinefarm) Pierce The Veil – The Divine Zero (Fearless) [new addition] Seasick Steve – Roy’s Gang (Caroline) [new addition] Simple Plan – Saturday (Atlantic) [new addition] Slayer – Repentless (Nuclear Blast) [new addition] Slaves – Cheer Up London (EMI) The Prodigy feat. Flux Pavillion – Rhythm Bomb Thy Art Is Murder – Light Bearer (Nuclear Blast) Vintage Trouble – Run Like The River (Blue Note) Von Hertzen Brothers – Hold Me Up (Spinefarm)

Download the TeamRock Radio App here.