Slayer: All The Info On Divine Intervention

* This was the first Slayer album to feature drummer Paul Bostaph, who had replaced Dave Lombardo.

* Tom Araya claimed that many of the songs on the album were inspired by watching TV. And was also inspired by hating life.

This was the longest gap the band had ever had between studio albums. Divine Intervention came out fours tears after Seasons In The Abyss.

* If you look at the sleeve it has the words Satan Laughs As You Eternally Rot. The band previously used this phrase on Show No Mercy.

* This was the first Slayer album to make it into the US Top Ten, peaking at number eight.

The song 213 was the first love song the band had ever done. But the title comes from the number of serial killer Jeffery Dahmer’s old apartment.

* The cover artwork was done by Wes Benscoter, who has also done sleeves for Black Sabbath, Cattle Decapitation, Kreator and Nile.

The album was banned in Germany for its explicit lyrics.



* The band’s Divine Intervention tour started on November 6, 1994 in Dublin and ended on April 11, 1995 in Honolulu.

One for Hawkwind fans. The assistant engineer on the album was Dave Brock. Could this have been the famed Hawkman? What do you think?!

Read what Slayer have to say about Reign In Blood

Hear a brand new Slayer track

See Slayer in the studio