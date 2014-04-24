Hear Brand New Slayer Track!

Slayer have posted a brand new song! The thrash legends have been working on the follow-up to 2009's World Painted Blood, with the track, titled Implode, serving as the first song to be released from the as-yet-untitled opus.

The album is set to be both one of the most anticipated and, arguably, one of the most controversial of Slayer’s career, as it will be the thrashers’ first since the tragic loss of Jeff Hanneman and the departure of drummer Dave Lombardo. Former Slayer sticksman Paul Bostaph and Exodus guitarist Gary Holt are currently playing with the band, still rounded out by core duo Kerry King and Tom Araya.

Check out Implode below:

Slayer play Sonisphere in July. Expect that new album to land some time early 2015 via their new home, Nuclear Blast, and download Implode for free here!