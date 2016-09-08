Secretive, cinematic Swedes Tid unveil a mesmerising new video

Drawn from the darkest corners of the Swedish scene, and featuring members of bands that shall have to remain Nameless, the four-piece Tid (‘Time’) are on a mission to map out the hidden layers of the human psyche – and make them kinda catchy to boot.

With a sweeping and cinematic album, Fix Idé due out on October 7 via The Sign Records, the band are heralding its arrival with an engrossing new video for the track Aurora Surrealis, an industrial yet atmospheric journey down the “never-ending spiral” that is mankind’s lot, and we have the worldwide exclusive. Shot in grainy, to-VHS-and-back-again style, this is a tale of signs, portents and portals, featuring women wondering through forests, some nifty digital effects and a little bit of nudity and barfing, and all set to an immersive track that suggests esoteric secrets being uncovered and a spooked out Rammstein.

As an added bonus, you’ll find this vision bookended, for reasons that are beyond our measly ken, snippets of very old Swedish TV. Tid’s purpose, however, is to loosen your cold, dead grip on reality and replenish the senses, so go with the flow, check your boss isn’t looking over your shoulder and enter the weird and wonderful world of Auora Surrealis below!

