Resident Evil 7 is coming in January

Capcom joined Sony during their E3 press conference to reveal their terrifying new entry in the Resident Evil series.

Resident Evil 7: biohazard is a reimagining of the horror series which had lost its way somewhat in recent years. The game sees players wake up in a derelict cottage on the edge of an abandoned plantation estate immediately after the events of Resident Evil 6.

In a departure from the series’ usual format Resident Evil 7 takes place entirely in a first-person perspective aiming to recapture the atmosphere and spirit of the series that helped coin the phrase “survival horror” back in the nineties. This is a design decision partly fuelled by the revelation that Resident Evil 7 will be completely playable through Sony’s new Playstation VR headset which is due out later this year.

What’s more there is a demo out now for Playstation Plus subscribers of PS4 that gives a short taste of what Capcom has done to reinvigorate the series.

Resident Evil 7: biohazard will be released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One on January the 24th, 2017.