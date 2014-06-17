Register with TeamRock.com and get a free Cooking Vinyl sampler

One login, no charge, backstage access to 1000s of free articles & this brilliant Cooking Vinyl sampler!

Check out the tracklisting below, and click here for your free sampler.

HIM - All Lips Go Blue (Taken from the album Tears On Tape, 2013)

Black Spiders - Balls (Taken from the album The Savage Land, 2013)

Marilyn Manson - Hey, Cruel World (Taken from the album Born Villain, 2012)

The Pretty Reckless - House On A Hill (Taken from the album Going To Hell, 2014)

Gary Numan - I Am Dust (Taken from the album Splinter (Songs From A Broken Mind), 2013)

The Cult - Life > Death (Taken from the album Choice Of Weapon, 2012)

The Rifles - Minute Mile (Taken from the album None The Wiser, 2014)

The Virginmarys - Portrait of Red (Taken from the album King of Conflict, 2013)

Embrace - The Devil Looks After His Own (Taken from the album Embrace, 2014)

Skindred - The Kids Are Right Now (Taken from the album Kill The Power, 2013)

The Subways - We Don’t Need Money To Have A Good Time (Taken from the album Money And Celebrity, 2011)

Calling All Cars - Werewolves (Taken from the album Raise The People, 2014)

Frank Black & The Catholics - Western Star (Taken from the album Pistolero, 1999)

