Record Store Day 2018: the best 108 releases you can buy

Another year, and Record Store Day rolls around as surely as night follows day follows night follow day.

There's the usual gripes: limited edition RSD goodies that end up on eBay or Discogs at inflated prices within minutes; labels who charge absurdly inflated prices for items; and people who frequent record stores all year round being obliged to hoist themselves out of bed at some ungodly hour just to do the thing they normally do on a Saturday morning.

Despite the complaints, getting people into record stores is essentially A Good Thing, and that's why it's worth supporting: the amount of money your local independent retailer can take on RSD goes some way to making sure it's open the following week, when the crowds have gone.

So here's our selection of the best of Record Store Day 2018. Eye some if it with a degree of suspicion (we're sure The Handsome Beasts' hideously-sleeved Beastialty get re-released every year), but then focus on the good. That Allman Brothers live set looks amazing. The Led Zeppelin single's gonna race off the shelves. And who wouldn't want The Who's classic soundtrack for The Kids Are Alright on red and blue vinyl?