Record Store Day 2014: Your Essential Shopping List

Record Store Day. It comes once a year and reminds us all that CDs break and MP3s are one button away from disappearing forever. Vinyls though, they're tough bastards and simply refuse to go away. Whether you're a fan of their extended gatefolds, the bright colours or that crackle sound when the needle hits – there's more to vinyl than the music. Here's our essential guide to what you need to expand your collection as we celebrate Record Store Day this weekend.

Bathory – Under The Sign Of The Black Mark

It’s one of the key albums in the birth and explosion of the black metal scene in the late 80s/early 90s, and the Swedish extreme metal titans have re-released it on picture disc for you to swoon over. In fact, they’re releasing six reissues on picture disc – if your stereo can take the heaviness.

Cannibal Corpse – Torture

The death metal heroes are reissuing 2012’s Torture on picture disc – because if there’s one thing we’ve learned about Cannibal Corpse, they love their gory imagery. They’re also re-releasing Evisceration Plague on picture disc if your vinyl collection doesn’t have enough entrails hanging off it.

Dream Theater – Illumination Theory

You might ask why a single has been issued on a 12” record – well that’s because it’s a monster at 22 minutes long. Split into five parts, this track was designed for a vinyl release. Plus it’s coming out on a picture disc so sexy it’s making our mouths water.

Emperor – IX Equilibrium

Another black metal release now, from one of the biggest names in the genre. IX Equilibrium was a step away from the out-and-out brutality of the two albums that preceded, but sonically it shows progression into more melodic but equally as dark territory for Ihsahn and co.

Machine Head – Killers & Kings

While we still have to wait a while for the follow-up to Unto The Locust, the Cali metallers are whetting our appetite with a 10” release of new track Killers & Kings. But that’s not all, the B-side is a cover of Ignite’s Our Darkest Days. If you’re a fan of the ‘Head then you need to get your grubby mitts on this.

**Mastodon – Live At Brixton **

Recorded at Brixton Academy back in 2012, Mastodon’s sold-out set from their The Hunter tour was the band’s first ever gig at the iconic London venue. The show has never been released physically before and comes with a DVD of the entire performance. It was an incredible show.

Motörhead – Aftershock

Aftershock is Motörhead’s 21st(!) album and still holds up to the rest of their catalogue. It’s dirty, it’s gritty and it’s now on limited edition numbered picture disc! The guys are also releasing special editions of Motörhead and What’s Wordsworth for Record Store Day to ensure you really get your Lemmy fix.

Opeth – Watershed

Opeth’s 2008 masterpiece and arguable breakthrough is to be released on super special double green vinyl. Back in 2008 we placed this at #2 on our albums of the year list and six years later it’s still an absolute monster of a record.

Rammstein – Pussy/Mein Teil

Everybody’s favourite industrial Germans are releasing a special version of latest single Pussy on very slick white vinyl. Fans will already be aware that the uncensored video for the title track has been banned, it couldn’t even make it onto YouTube! But the song has made it out for RSD, including remixes by Pet Shop Boys and Scooter. We don’t know either.

Slipknot – Vol 3: The Subliminal Verses

This year marks the tenth anniversary of Slipknot’s most accessible album and the one that lifted them higher and higher on festival bills with anthems Before I Forget and Duality. To celebrate this landmark it’s been reissued on double clear vinyl. A must for maggots everywhere.

