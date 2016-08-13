Parkway Drive's Winston McCall: the 10 albums that changed my life

THE FIRST ALBUM I BOUGHT WAS…

THE PRODIGY - MUSIC FOR THE JILTED GENERATION [XL, 1994]

“I’m pretty sure Voodoo People was the song that got me into them – I think I heard it on the radio – and I ended up going out and getting the album, and I was a Prodigy fan from then on. We literally put it on in the car the other day on the way back from a gig and were like, ‘Fuck, this is still banging!’”

THE BEST ALBUM ARTWORK IS…

MASTODON - LEVIATHAN [RELAPSE, 2004]

“At the time, I had no idea who Mastodon were, but that album cover is absolutely phenomenal, so I got it. You don’t have to know what the music is to want to check out that album – and that’s mission accomplished.”

THE ALBUM I WANT TO BE REMEMBERED FOR IS…

PARKWAY DRIVE - IRE [EPITAPH, 2015]

“We haven’t made it yet! But if I had to pick, it would be Ire, simply because everything we’ve released is always the most up-to-date representation of us as people, so yeah, it’d be that.”

THE ALBUM THAT SHOULD NOT BE IS…

NICKELBACK - CURB [SHORELINE, 1996]

“I’d have to go with the first Nickelback album, ha ha ha! I fucking hate Nickelback. At the time when they started blowing up, I was working a job in a milk bar [that’s Aussie for coffee bar – Milky Ed], and they would just play Nickelback over and over again. It was horrible.”

THE ALBUM I WISH I’D MADE IS…

METALLICA - METALLICA [ELEKTRA, 1991]

“It just changed people’s lives, it changed the course of metal and rock. Whatever opinions people may have on what the best Metallica album is, The Black Album has genuine fucking classics on it.”

A KID ASKS ME WHAT METAL IS. I HAND THEM A COPY OF…

SLIPKNOT - .5: THE GRAY CHAPTER [ROADRUNNER, 2014]

“This is pretty controversial but I’d give them Slipknot, The Gray Chapter. I think it’s the greatest Slipknot album ever, it’s fucking amazing, but I also think it personifies so many aspects of what I consider metal to be. I think it’s a modern interpretation of heaviness, melody and legitimately heart-wrenching stuff.”

THE ALBUM I WANT PLAYED AT MY FUNERAL IS…

NICK CAVE AND THE BAD SEEDS - MURDER BALLADS [MUTE, 1996]

“I want to creep people out at my funeral, and I want some laughter in there. I don’t like the idea that funerals have to be the saddest things in the world – I think I’ve led a pretty nice life, so I’d like people to laugh it off a little bit!”

NO ONE WILL BELIEVE I OWN A COPY OF…

KANYE WEST - THE LIFE OF PABLO [GOOD MUSIC, 2016]

“It’s so hard trying to justify being a Kanye fan these days. Every time I’m like, ‘I like Kanye!’ people are like, ‘You fucking what?!’ Every time you think, ‘Maybe he’s not that bad’, he goes and does something else and you’re like, ‘Ah, shit.’ It’s an interesting album; from a production view, I really like it, but it doesn’t contain any classic Kanye verses or songs.”

THE ALBUM THAT REMINDS ME OF SCHOOL IS…

RAISED FIST - WATCH YOUR STEP [BURNING HEART, 2001]

“They were the first band that got me into heavier music other than punk rock. They were a bridging band before Hatebreed came along. There was some crazy statistic that they sold more records in our area, East Coast Australia, than anywhere else in the world!”

THE BEST ALBUM TO JUMP OUT OF A PLANE WITH IS…

HATEBREED - PERSEVERANCE [UNIVERSAL, 2002]

“I’d have to go with Hatebreed. You need an encouraging, motivational album for that, so that’s definitely the go-to! Ha ha ha!”

