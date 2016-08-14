Max Cavalera: The 10 Albums That Changed My Life

THE FIRST ALBUM I BOUGHT WAS…

Queen - Live Killers (1979)

“A cousin took me and [my brother] Iggor to see Queen in São Paulo in 1981; I was hooked instantly. The next day I was like, ‘I got to get some of Queen’s music!’ I bought this cassette. As it was a live album it reminded me of the show, which was great.”

THE BEST ALBUM ARTWORK IS…

Led Zeppelin - Houses Of The Holy (1973)

“I always thought that it looked really cool, very mystic and iconic – it looks really strange, but in a weird way also very appealing, y’know? That cover just always attracted me, I don’t really know why – it just fits really well to the feel of the album.”

I BREAK THE SPEED LIMIT TO…

Discharge - Hear Nothing See Nothing Say Nothing (1982)

“This is just song after song of total blast! It’s got this wall of guitars and everything is just so aggressive; if I’m driving that would always be the album I’d put on to drive faster.”

A KID ASKS ME WHAT METAL IS. I’D HAND HIM A COPY OF…

Slayer - Reign In Blood (1986)

“It’s amazing how in 30 minutes they get so much anger and electricity into it. The idea that less is more; some songs are not even two minutes long – that hadn’t been done in metal for a while. Angel Of Death is probably the best opening metal song ever!”

THE ALBUM THAT BROKE MY HEART…

Uriah Heep - Abominog (1982)

“Me and Iggor had just bought Iron Maiden because we loved the cover, so we see next to it there was Abominog with this devil looking at you – it’s a killer cover – and I said, ‘I bet this is super heavy!’ But when we got it home it was just really cheesy rock!”

THE ALBUM I WISH I’D MADE…

Black Sabbath - Sabotage (1975)

“Right from Symptom Of The Universe – which for me is just the best riff ever invented, ever played; Iommi just rules on that riff – everything on it is just so good. Sabbath were on top of their game when they made that; they had figured out what they wanted to be. Everything is played perfectly, Ozzy’s voice is great… it’s just a great fucking record.”

THE ALBUM I’D WANT TO BE REMEMBERED FOR IS…

Soulfly - Soulfly (1998)

“It was the most difficult album to make and I think because of that, also one of the best. It was like the song No Hope, No Fear – that was kind of my attitude. I had just lost all hope at that time; I’d just been kicked out of Sepultura and I had to start all over again. I was like, ‘I don’t give a fuck any more, I’ve just got to do what I’ve got to do and if people like it, they like it, and if they don’t… fuck them!’”

THE ALBUM I’D WANT PLAYED AT MY FUNERAL IS…

Nailbomb - Point Blank (1994)

“It’s just such a pissed-off album! Me and Alex [Newport, Fudge Tunnel] were pissed at everything and decided to make a real fuck the world ‘hate project’. It is one of the most ‘fuck-you’ albums of all time; it aims at everything, and destroys everything. So, that’d be cool – to be remembered as a person who came here to fuck shit up, Nailbomb’s perfect!”

THE BEST ALBUM TO HAVE SEX TO IS…

Bob Marley - Catch A Fire (1973)

“That’d have to be something like Ray Charles or some jazz or something. Bob Marley could be good, an album like Catch A Fire that’s good and mellow; it’d get you in the right mood but not distract you from what you’re supposed to be doing!”

NO ONE WILL BELIEVE I OWN A COPY OF…

INXS - INXS (1980)

“I hated it at the time. I was a metal fan so anything new wave I was like, ‘Get that shit away from me!’ But now that I’m older and I listen to some of it, it’s actually good! They dressed ridiculously and had ridiculous haircuts – it was the whole 80s thing y’know – but the music was actually kind of good.”

