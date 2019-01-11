Ozzy Osbourne: the ultimate True Or False quiz

As Ozzy Osbourne’s don’t-call-it-retirement extravaganza No More Tours 2 continues to circle the globe, the great man is the cover star on this month’s issue of Metal Hammer magazine. This exclusive interview finds the Double O looking back on one of the most rollercoaster careers in all of metal lore. But can you spot which of these Ozzy moments really happened, and which we’ve made up like the sneaks we are? Here we go…

1. Ozzy once bit the head off a live bat.

2. Ozzy once pissed on the Alamo while wearing his future wife Sharon’s dress.

3. Ozzy once dipped his balls into a record executive’s glass of wine during an important meeting.

4. Ozzy once got pissed, stood up and blew kisses at President George H. W. Bush during a White House correspondence dinner.

5. Ozzy once bit the head off a dove after signing a solo record deal.

6. Ozzy once punched Axl Rose in the face after a particularly frosty discussion at an awards show.

7. Two artists made a lifesize wax statue of Ozzy that ‘pissed’ real liquid when people walked past.

8. Ozzy once tackled a burglar naked.

9. Ozzy once came home so drunk he ate one of the family’s much-loved dogs.

10. Ozzy did all his tattoos himself.

You can find the answers here.