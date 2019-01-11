How a nuclear safety inspector made an album with 10 members of Black Sabbath

Emerald Sabbath - Ninth Star Embryo

Die Young

Fluff

Trashed

Stonehenge

She's Gone

In For The Kill

Orchid

Hole In The Sky

Changes

Supertzar

Michael Suilleabhain is not your regular Black Sabbath nut. Not content with watching the band live on multiple occasions (Michael's grand total is 83 shows, witnessing every possible permutation of the band with the exception of that fronted briefly in the mid-1980s by Ray Gillen), he's gone a step further, organising the recording of a tribute album featuring multiple former members, combining his love for Birmingham's finest with another passion.

"I also have a great passion for classical music," says Michael, a nuclear construction safety inspector based in Bristol. "In May 2015 I decided to mix both of them. Adam Wakeman was the first to contribute to the project, with keyboards on Changes, and then it snowballed into this final product."

The end result is Ninth Star, which is released on February 15 and available for pre-order now. As well as Wakeman, it features a number of musicians who've contributed to the Sabbath canon over the years.

"I decided to re-record Black Sabbath tracks and instrumentals with as many as ex-members of Black Sabbath as possible," says Michael. "A lot of the artists also played on the originals, such as Vinny Appice, who joined Sabbath on drums for the Heaven And Hell tour, and The English Chamber Choir on Supertzar). I then brought in a string quartet along with various classical players."

The first track to emerge from the album is She's Gone, which originally featured on Sabbath's 1976 album Technical Ecstasy. The new recording features Dave Walker, who replaced Ozzy Osbourne briefly in late 1978 – and also fronted Idle Race, Savoy Brown and Fleetwood Mac – with Neil Murray on bass.

The full line-up of former Sabbath members who contributed to the album is as follows, along with their tenures.

Adam Wakeman: keyboards, additional guitars (2004–2006, 2012–2017 [touring member])

Bev Bevan: drums (1983–1984, 1987)

Neil Murray: bass (1989–1991, 1994–1997)

Terry Chimes: drums (1987)

Laurence Cottle: bass (1988–1989)

Ron Keel: vocals (for about three days in 1987)

Vinny Appice: drums (1980–1982, 1991–1993, 1998, 2006–2010 as Heaven & Hell)

Dave Walker: vocals (late 1978–early 1979)

Bobby Rondinelli: drums (1993–1994, 1995–1997)

Tony Martin: vocals (1987–1991, 1993–1997)

L-R Neil Murray (bass), Mike Exeter (engineer), Michael Suilleabhain, Bev Bevan (drums)

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think that I would be able to do this," says Michael. But my persistence paid off. I would like to thank all the ex-Black Sabbath guys for helping me with this, as well as the former Black Sabbath graphic designers, string arrangers and producers. I hope that everyone will enjoy this album.”

Ninth Star is available to pre-order now.

Ninth Star - full cast

Embryo

Adam Wakeman: Keyboards

Bev Bevan: Percussion

Laurence Cottle: Bass

Anneka Sutcliffe: Violin

Sarah Tobias: Flute/Clarinet

Die Young

Ron Keel: Vocals

Vinny Appice: Drums

Rudy Sarzo: Bass

DC Cothern: Guitar

Pete Rinaldi: Guitar

Ellen Morgan: Keyboards

Fluff

Sarah Tobias: Flute/Clarinet

Ardeton String Quartet

Pete Rinaldi: Guitar

Trashed

Ron Keel: Vocals

Vinny Appice: Drums

Bev Bevan: Percussion

Laurence Cottle: Bass

Pete Rinaldi: Guitar

Stonehenge

Adam Wakeman: Keyboards

Laurence Cottle: Bass

Pete Rinaldi: Guitar

Sarah Tobias: Flute

She's Gone

Dave Walker: Vocals

Neill Murray: Bass

Bill Dwyer: Drums

Ardeton String Quartet

Lisa Ljungberg: Backing Vocals

In For The Kill

Tony Martin: Vocals

Laurence Cottle: Bass

Bobby Rondinelli: Drums

Pete Rinaldi: Guitars

Adam Wakeman: Keyboards

Orchid

Neil Murray: Bass

Sarah Tobias: Flute/Clarinet

Ardeton String Quartet

Pete Rinaldi: Guitar

Hole In The Sky

Ron Keel: Vocals

Bobby Rondinelli: Drums

Laurence Cottle: Bass

Pete Rinaldi: Guitar

Changes

Michael Suilleabhain: Vocals

Adam Wakeman: Keyboards

Laurence Cottle: Bass

Bev Bevan: Percussion

Queenie May: Backing Vocals

Annela Sutcliffe: Violin

Sarah Tobias: Flute/Clarinet

Supertzar

English Chamber Choir

Adam Wakeman: Keyboards

Terry Chimes: Drums

Laurence Cottle: Bass

Pete Rinaldi: Guitar

Skaila Kanja: Harp

Elen Morgan: Glockenspiel