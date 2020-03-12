Occult rockers Lucifer get macabre in video for new single Leather Demon

After one stellar album with the Oath, spirited songstress Johanna Sadonis quickly formed Lucifer upon the band came to a staggering halt before the debut record was even released.

Channeling the retro sounds of occult rock's heyday, Johanna found her feet (and her husband, Lucifer drummer Nicke Andersson) with Lucifer, and the band has gone from strength to strength in the six years since their formation.

Having already released two singles – Ghosts and Midnight Phantom – from their forthcoming third record Lucifer III (due for release on March 20), Hammer has teamed up with Century Media to exclusively premiere the occult rockers' video for latest single Leather Demon – and it's suitably macabre!

“We are excited to give you our third single, the third song on our third album. Please, welcome the Leather Demon into this dreary world," reveals Johanna Sadonis.

"We have summoned up this pale creature, a symbol of good old fun: hard rock, leather jackets, cigarettes and cemeteries.

"You may take the demon‘s hand for a full moon slow dance on the grave of modern civilization and take a step back in time when everyone at the rock show had long hair or at least a leather jacket and a record player at home. It’s never too late to let your freak flag fly! Long live the Leather Demon!”

Lucifer's new album Lucifer III is out March 20 via Century Media and available to pre-order now.

(Image credit: Press)

w/special guests: Year Of The Goat (all shows except those marked with *)



Mar 20: Stockholm, Geronimo’s SWE

Apr 23: Tampere, Klubi FIN

Apr 24: Helsinki, DesertHel Festival, On The Rocks* FIN

May 7: Hamburg, Knust DE

May 8: Essen, Turock DE

May 9: Köln, Helios 37 DE

May 10: Den Bosch, Willem Twee NL

May 12: London, Underworld UK

May 13: Paris, Petit Bain FR

May 14 : Strasbourg, La Laiterie FR

May 15: Kaiserslautern, Kammgarn DE

May 16: Nürnberg, Hirsch DE

May 17: Praha, Nová Chmelnice CZ

May 19: Poznan, U Bazyla PL

May 20: Dresden, Scheune DE

May 21: Berlin, Lido DE

May 22: Hannover, Bei Chez Heinz DE

May 23: Odense, Posten DK

May 29: Stockholm , Debaser Strand SE

May 30: Göteborg, Pustervik SE

Jul 3: Ballenstedt, Rock Harz Open Air* DE

Jul 31: Wacken, Wacken Open Air* DE

Aug 1: Soria, Motorbeach Festival*ES

Oct 16: St. Petersburg, MOD RU

Oct 17: Moscow, Aglomerat RU

Nov 7: Great Yarmouth, Hard Rock Hell* UK