Occult rockers Lucifer get macabre in video for new single Leather Demon

After one stellar album with the Oath, spirited songstress Johanna Sadonis quickly formed Lucifer upon the band came to a staggering halt before the debut record was even released.
Channeling the retro sounds of occult rock's heyday, Johanna found her feet (and her husband, Lucifer drummer Nicke Andersson) with Lucifer, and the band has gone from strength to strength in the six years since their formation.
Having already released two singles – Ghosts and Midnight Phantom – from their forthcoming third record Lucifer III (due for release on March 20), Hammer has teamed up with Century Media to exclusively premiere the occult rockers' video for latest single Leather Demon – and it's suitably macabre!
“We are excited to give you our third single, the third song on our third album. Please, welcome the Leather Demon into this dreary world," reveals Johanna Sadonis.
"We have summoned up this pale creature, a symbol of good old fun: hard rock, leather jackets, cigarettes and cemeteries.
"You may take the demon‘s hand for a full moon slow dance on the grave of modern civilization and take a step back in time when everyone at the rock show had long hair or at least a leather jacket and a record player at home. It’s never too late to let your freak flag fly! Long live the Leather Demon!”
Lucifer's new album Lucifer III is out March 20 via Century Media and available to pre-order now.
Lucifer European tour dates 2020
w/special guests: Year Of The Goat (all shows except those marked with *)
Mar 20: Stockholm, Geronimo’s SWE
Apr 23: Tampere, Klubi FIN
Apr 24: Helsinki, DesertHel Festival, On The Rocks* FIN
May 7: Hamburg, Knust DE
May 8: Essen, Turock DE
May 9: Köln, Helios 37 DE
May 10: Den Bosch, Willem Twee NL
May 12: London, Underworld UK
May 13: Paris, Petit Bain FR
May 14 : Strasbourg, La Laiterie FR
May 15: Kaiserslautern, Kammgarn DE
May 16: Nürnberg, Hirsch DE
May 17: Praha, Nová Chmelnice CZ
May 19: Poznan, U Bazyla PL
May 20: Dresden, Scheune DE
May 21: Berlin, Lido DE
May 22: Hannover, Bei Chez Heinz DE
May 23: Odense, Posten DK
May 29: Stockholm , Debaser Strand SE
May 30: Göteborg, Pustervik SE
Jul 3: Ballenstedt, Rock Harz Open Air* DE
Jul 31: Wacken, Wacken Open Air* DE
Aug 1: Soria, Motorbeach Festival*ES
Oct 16: St. Petersburg, MOD RU
Oct 17: Moscow, Aglomerat RU
Nov 7: Great Yarmouth, Hard Rock Hell* UK