The Oath: The Oath

There’s something magical about retro rock, and its sultry, sensual style is certainly suited to the hazy rhythms of The Oath, whose glances into the musical past and the occult never treads trite ground or tries too damn hard.

The Swedish/German twosome that make up The Oath met by chance yet their shared passion for stinging guitar solos and deadly rhythms brought them together to form a project that’ll be giving Uncle Acid a run for his money. The Oath feels vital and its slinking aura breathes into Night Child, wrapping it in fiery guitars while Johanna Sadonis’s accented drawl gives the record an exotic presence that follows into Black Rainbow and beyond.

The Oath touch on their peers’ legacy (there’s more than a little Sabbath in there and the aforementioned Black Rainbow segues into Mercyful Fate territory at times), but the two ladies behind this group are more than able to carry the music forward and into the realms of modernity quite succinctly and successfully. The Oath will be etched on everyone’s lips this year, don’t miss it.