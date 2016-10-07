The Six Best New Songs You’ll Hear All Week

For those about to read – fire! – we salute you. Here are six brand new releases to soundtrack the week ahead.

Listen, share and comment below – tell us, what's your pick of the bunch?

VANISHING LIFE – The Realist

What do you get if Walter Schreifels (Quicksand/Gorilla Biscuits), Zach Blair (Rise Against), Autry Fulbright (…And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead) and Jamie Miller (Trail of Dead/Bad Religion) make music together? Something exactly like this awesome blast of experimental post-hardcore. Their album Surveillance will be released on November 11, 2016 via Dine Alone Records.

AIRBOURNE – Rivalry

Originally released last month, this promo for Rivalry – taken from the Australian hard rockers’ fourth album, Breakin’ Outta Hell – has been gorified with extra doses of blood and violence. So if you don’t like blood and violence, look away now… If you do, fill your boots.

IDLES – Well Done

These Bristol (post-)punks will be heading out on the road in the UK with the Dead Kennedys and it’s easy to hear why. Belligerent, angry and brimming with socio-political commentary, this track is a brutal, in-your-face indictment of, well, pretty much everything.

GOO GOO DOLLS – Over & Over

Johnny Rzeznik may never again write another song as great as Iris, but he’s still got a knack for making some truly heart-wrenching rock’n’roll. This song – the opening track the band’s eleventh studio album – is a case in point, even though it doesn’t actually sound all that much like the Goo Goo Dolls.

LONELY THE BRAVE – Dust & Bones

It may have taken them a while to get the ball rolling, but there’s no denying that Lonely The Brave are a very special band. This track, from their second album, Things Will Matter, contains all the trademark anthemic angst that has defined them to date, and it sounds better than ever.

SHINEDOWN – How Did You Love?

Everyone questions their purpose in life at some point or another, and that’s exactly what Shinedown are doing here. Except rather than asking themselves, the Florida band are asking you, and hoping to give you a kick in the arse if you’ve been wasting your time. It’s pretty effective, actually.