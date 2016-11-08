New Issue Of Prog On Sale Today

This issue we look at the 1973 Yes album Tales From Topographic Oceans, the double album that split critics, fans and ultimately, the line-up that recorded it. Is it one of the band’s defining moments? In brand new interviews Jon Anderson, Steve Howe, Alan White and Rick Wakeman recall the making of the record whilst a succession of prog rockers offer their thoughts on the achievement.

Also in Prog 71…

Anderson Rabin Wakeman - currently out on the road in America, we speak to the ex-Yes members about how the project came about.

Damo Suzuki - in The Prog Interview the enigmatic Japanese singer finally opens up about his time in Can.

Syd Arthur - the sons of new Canterbury talk about their third album Apricity.

Maschine - Luke Machin and gang spread their sound further on second album Naturalis.

Wolf People - the Pagan folks frontiersmen add some muscle to their sound.

Riverside - The band talk about dealing with the tragic death of guitarist Piotr Grudzinski and where they go from here.

Crippled Black Phoenix - Back from the brink with bold new album Bronze.

An Endless Sporadic - prog’s latest wunderkind, Zach Kamins, talks about his star-studded new project.

Neal Morse Band - The band talk about their much-heralded new concept affair The Similitude Of A Dream.

John Wesley - the one-time Fish and Porcupine Tree collaborator discusses his latest solo work.

North Atlantic Oscillation - mailman Sam Healy talks about the band’s new collection and the latest offering from his own Sand project.

North Sea Radio Orchestra - with connections to Cardiacs and Knifeworld, we ask,just how prog are they?

The Pineapple Thief - Bruce Soord lets us into his prog wilderness.

Al Murray - the Pub Landlord opens up his record collection for us.

Plus live and album reviews from Neal Morse, Vangelis, Machine, David Gilmour, Summer’s End Festival, PFM, Magma, Francis Dunnery and more…

And on the CD great new prog sounds from Voices From The Fuselage, Jadis, Holon, worriedaboutsatan, Edensong and more…

You can subscribe to Prog from the brand new subs page here, or purchase this single issue from here.