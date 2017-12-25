New Band Of The Week: The 2017 Review

Merry Christmas, dear readers! By now you’ll probably be elbows deep in discarded wrapping paper and novelty socks you really didn’t want, but fear not, for TeamRock is here to deliver you the greatest present of all: the gift of new music.
Over the course of the year we’ve profiled cosmic punk, amphibious doom pop, good old-fashioned hard rock and pretty much everything in between. We’ve had arguments about raunchy music videos, tried to wrap our heads around the concept of future punk and uncovered some genuinely awesome new music along the way.
So roll up your sleeves, get stuck in, and take the opportunity to wow your family with your incredibly diverse and cutting edge taste in music. Whatever they say, DO NOT let them put on Now That’s What I Call Christmas instead.
New Band Of The Week: Nine Shrines
New Band Of The Week: Swedish Death Candy
New Band Of The Week: The Nickajack Men
New Band Of The Week: Donnie Willow
New Band Of The Week: 7 Minutes In Heaven
New Band Of The Week: Eat Dirt
New Band Of The Week: Cold Reading
New Band Of The Week: The OBGMs
New Band Of The Week: Culture Abuse
New Band Of The Week: Fizzy Blood
New Band Of The Week: The Van Ts
New Band Of The Week: Monster Treasure
New Band Of The Week: Shaman's Harvest
New Band Of The Week: Slotface
New Band Of The Week: Gold Key
New Band Of The Week: Baby In Vain
New Band Of The Week: BIG | BRAVE
New Band Of The Week: Lost In Stereo
New Band Of The Week: All The Colours
New Band Of The Week: Highlives
New Band Of The Week: Siberian Meat Grinder
New Band Of The Week: Black Futures
New Band Of The Week: Go Primitive
New Band Of The Week: Dream Nails