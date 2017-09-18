New Band Of The Week: HVMM

Some new bands step tentatively into the spotlight, conscious of ensnaring as many hard-won hearts and minds as possible, risking a little of their personality in the process. Not HVMM. “Try limiting any preconceived ideas when listening to the tracks, and enjoy them for what they may or may not be to you,” requested frontman Andy Teece when introducing their double A-side single Beggars and Thieves/Going Postal earlier this year. “Or, choose to get suckered in by some standard marketing bullshit to help lead you down the road like a two-year-old, needing constant guidance when learning to use a knife and fork.” Right. Let’s consider that stall well and truly set out, shall we?

Favourites of our pals over at Classic Rock, where they premiered their new single Going Postal (it’s about “an overwhelming desire to make a woman cum”, Andy informed us), HVMM’s gratifyingly-filthy blues rock and no-holds-barred approach to songwriting have proven to live up to the bluster, turning heads in the rock world since they burst onto the scene earlier this year as a result.

We catch up with Andy to find out more about the band, their recently-released new EP and what they have in store for next.

Can you introduce yourselves – where are you from, who does what and what are your roles in the band?

“Andy - Singing. Ebony - Guitars. Jack - Bass. Sam - Drums. We are all from the West Midlands, Worcestershire to be exact.”

How did you guys meet and start making music together?

“We met in a petrol station. Eb and Jack actually crashed into the back of Sam and myself. One of those moments, they thought we were going, we didn’t! Obviously we were then forced to chat. I think we got together musically a week later!”

What were your key influences/inspirations in getting the band together?

“I think it was mainly because we met under such strange circumstances that it was one of those things, we just needed to try it out!”

What’s the story behind the name of the band, and how do you officially pronounce it?

“You pronounce it Hum. We started out with Humm but then swapped the U for a V upon learning about the American band called Hum.”

What makes you special/different to other bands out there?

“I find that a very difficult question to answer. Self-indulgence isn’t really my bag!”

How would you describe your sound in three words for people who’ve never heard you?

“Feral - Sex - Swagger.”

What’s the story behind new EP Talk To Me Like I’m Dead, and how did it come together?

“The title came from a unexpected reaction to a pretty horrible situation. The songs then came about as part of a process to do the above some kind of justice, although I don’t think that is possible and will be a continuing practice.”

What were your key influences on the album, and what drew you to the themes it covers?

“We all have very different angles on influences. The one that crosses the board is without doubt Led Zeppelin. As far as what inspired the song themes, that’s simple. They’re honest! Apart from one which is completely fabricated.”

What’s your favourite story/anecdote from recording the EP?

”’I’m gonna fucking kill you’ – there’s also a piece of music to go with this! The music no one will ever hear. The story I may indulge in one day.”

What, in your opinion, is the stand-out track on the EP?

“1924. There are some mistakes from our end, a few things left unsaid. I picked it because it’s a reminder to do better next time!”

What do you hope people will take away from the album, and your music in general?

“A deep urge to fuck the nearest thing to them! If not, any form of enjoyment would be a close second.”

What’s been the highlight of your time in the band so far?

“Probably recording Talk To Me Like I’m Dead, then having the chance to play it live.”

What are you most looking forward to about the future?

“Making more music then instantly being dissatisfied with it once it’s done! The same goes for playing live.”

What do you have planned for next?

“Talk To Me Like I’m Dead [came] out on the 1st September and we also have our first headline show in London, which has just sold out, so that’s all pretty cool! After that, write better songs, play better live.”

Talk To Me Like I’m Dead is out now via ILA.

