New Band Of The Week: Go Primitive

The Midlands has made something of a name for itself over the years as far as heavy music is concerned. Now, picking up the baton, we introduce Go Primitive, the Rugby-based hard rock quartet who are making a name for themselves by creating heavy metal for modern times.

Falling somewhere between Foo Fighters and Twin Atlantic, they carry many of heritage hard rock’s calling cards – widdly guitar solos, crunchy riffs and thundering grooves – but polish them all up with a modern sheen.

We catch up with frontman Tomm E Williams to find out more about the band and what they have lined up for the future.

Can you introduce yourselves – where are you from, who does what and what are your roles in the band?

“We’re Go Primitive, based in Rugby, Warwickshire UK. There’s Tomm E Williams: lead vocal, guitar; Adam White: guitar, vocal; Dan Teale, drums; Andy Dove, bass.”

How did you guys meet and start making music together?

“We met each other on the local scene while we were all in different bands, and formed through all having the same level of commitment and passion for rock music.”

What were your key influences/inspirations in getting the band together?

“We all wanted to have a band where we all put it first, and all had the same ambition to make it a success. Musically, we all have slightly different tastes within the rock genre.”

How would you describe your sound in three words for people who’ve never heard you?

“Melodic, energetic, fun.”

What makes you special/different to other bands out there?

“We are a modern rock band with guitar solos, which we don’t tend to hear these days!”

What’s the story behind new single A Different Person, and how did it come together?

“I came up with the main riff and vocal melody very easily. Sometimes I just hear something in my head and am able to transfer the idea to guitar. The song had quite a few versions before the one you hear now, but the main lyric has always been the same. It’s really about two-faced people – who we’ve all crossed paths with from time to time.”

You recently recorded your debut album, Choices, with producer Romesh Dodangoda. How was it working with someone with such impressive production credentials?

“This is the bands second time working with Romesh as he also produced our EP 100 Ways. We’ve forged a great relationship with him and really admire his attention to detail. You go into the studio knowing it’s just going to sound huge. He won’t have it any other way!”

What are the themes on the album, and how did it come together?

“The album is definitely a discovery as to who we are as a band. I think we’ve fully realised our unique sound and vibe with this. The themes really run through life experiences, and I try to keep most of it positive. All in all, we feel Choices is about realising what we can achieve and that we can make it happen.”

What’s your favourite story/anecdote from recording the album?

“We had a ‘too clever’ ideas board, which really meant a bad idea (as decided by the group). We had a points system, on who had the most ‘clever’ ideas. I can’t remember who won!”

What, in your opinion, is the stand-out track from Choices?

“I know everyone has a different one! For me it’s a track called When I Drive. Writing it just flowed so easily for me and I just felt a really strong connection to it from the beginning.”

What do you hope people will take away from the single, and your music in general?

“We hope people will enjoy our take on the genre and hopefully can relate to the lyrics – realising someone is not always what they seem.”

What’s been the highlight of your time in the band so far?

“Glastonbury Festival. What an experience to play the BBC introducing stage to a packed tent.”

If you could choose, who would you most like to tour with in future?

“Foo fighters! Not a big ask right?! I’m a huge fan of Dave’s songwriting, and certainly take influence from his frontman-ing.”

What are you most looking forward to about the future?

“I’m really excited to see where the release of this album takes us. We’ve had a chain of really positive things come from it so far… So [now we’re looking forward to] taking over the world with it!”

What do you have planned for next?

“We have a big hometown show in Leamington Spa on December the 8th which we are really excited about. Then touring as much as we can.”

Go Primitive’s debut album Choices will be released on February 23rd 2018.

