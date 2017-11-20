New Band Of The Week: Black Futures

Space vibes, nihilistic party anthems, immersive experiences and “future punk with a FUCK for good measure”: welcome, dear reader, to the weird and wonderful world of London “industrial noise-punk” duo Black Futures.

Their buoyant take on traditional industrial rock sits somewhere between Nine Inch Nails, Beastie Boys and Death From Above 1979, and is, they say, meant to “feel like all of existence is smacking you in the face and making you just stare in awe at its absurd diversity and scale”. Really, you just have to listen to it yourself to work out what they mean.

Below, we have a chat with the band to find out more about their new single, Love, and to see what they have lined up for next.

Can you introduce yourselves – where are you from, who does what and what are your roles in the band?

SPACE: “I am Black Futures 001 aka SPACE. Can’t tell you where we are from but I can tell you with certainty that we are headed for the future/futures.”

VIBES: “I am Black Futures 002 aka VIBES. We make nihilistic party anthems for the everyman and woman.”

How did you guys meet and start making music together?

SPACE: “Well, that is a potentially a very dull story that we may never share.”

VIBES: “I can tell you that we may never not be brothers.”

SPACE: “I can tell you that it all started in Beijing.”

What were your key influences/inspirations in getting the band together?

SPACE: “The sheer magnitude of existence, and the hilarious diversity and chaos of its bounty… LIFE!”

VIBES: “Do you have to do that shitty David Attenborough impression when say that crap?”

SPACE: “Yep.”

How would you describe your sound in three words for people who’ve never heard you?

SPACE: “FUCK FUCK FUCK.”

VIBES: “Or maybe LOUD FUCK LOUD.”

SPACE: “FUTURE PUNK with a FUCK for good measure.”

What makes you special/different to other bands out there?

SPACE: “Never Not Nothing.”

What’s the story behind the single Love, and how did it come together?

SPACE: “It is, essentially, the track we wanted to party to in the final minutes before the human race annihilates itself with a product of its own invention.”

VIBES: “What a tragic cluster fuck that would be. Only way to respond is [with] a moment of pure anarchic love and joy.”

What’s your favourite story/anecdote from recording the single?

VIBES: “Well, we recorded the whole track by candle light which was extremely romantic and a touch disturbing.”

What, in your opinion, is the stand-out track you’ve released so far, and why?

SPACE: “We’ve only released two fucking tracks friend! It’s all killer no filler!”

VIBES: “Affirmative.”

What do you hope people will take away from the single, and your music in general?

SPACE: “I would like to answer this question through medium of Stooges song titles… Wild Love, Raw Power, Gimme Danger and a Real Cool Time.”

VIBES: “You pretentious prick!”

SPACE: “Yep.”

What’s been the highlight of your time in the band so far?

VIBES: “This interview.”

SPACE: “This interview.”

What can people expect if they come to see you live?

VIBES: “LOUD, STROBE, FUCK, LOUD, LOVE, ANARCHY, FUCK, STROBE… and a blanket ban on all phones.”

SPACE: “To never not join a cult. Never not be enveloped by an immersive experience whilst never not having a joyous, cathartic, chaotic awakening that will never not change your perception of existence and philosophy on life!”

VIBES: “Pretentious prick!”

SPACE: “YEP!”

What are you most looking forward to about the future? What’s coming next?

SPACE: “Occasionally we visit the future in our minds and it’s pretty fucking cool.”

VIBES: “Yeah it’s cool. Possibly even flying car cool.”

SPACE: “Yep!”

VIBES: “What’s next!? MUSIC, VIDEO, FUCK, LOUD, STROBE, FUCK, COOL, MUSIC, FUCK, LOUD, BASS, FUCK, LOUD, COOL and flying cars.”

