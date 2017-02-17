Listen to the new album by acclaimed blues-rocker Eric Gales

Memphis blues-rock guitarist Eric Gales releases his new studio album Middle Of The Road next week, but he’s given Classic Rock an exclusive stream of the entire album a week early. It’s his 15th studio album.

“It’s about being fully focussed and centred in the middle of the road,” says Gales. “If you’re on the wrong side and in the gravel you’re not too good and if you’re on the median strip that’s not too good either, so being in the middle of the road is the best place to be.”

The guitarist, whose talent has been described in glowing terms by the likes of Carlos Santana, Myles Kennedy, Joe Bonamassa, Dave Navarro and Mark Tremonti, recorded the album with special guests including Lauryn Hill, Gary Clark Jr, Eugene Gales, LaDonna Gales, Lance Lopez, Raphael Saadiq and Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram, and considers Middle Of The Road to be his most personal release so far.

“Unfortunately you have to go through some things to be free,” he says. “Now, I feel the most free I’ve ever been in life, even more so than when I was a kid. You gotta help yourself man, once you can help yourself you can genuinely help someone else.

“When I say the world will hear about it, you’ll see what I mean when you hear the record. This record is going to take me everywhere that I’ve never been, and everywhere I’ve ever wanted to go.”

You can listen to the full album below.

Middle of the Road is out on February 24 via Provogue/Mascot Label Group.

Track Listing

Good Time Change In Me (The Rebirth) Carry Yourself Boogie Man Been So Long Help Yourself I’ve Been Deceived Repetition Help Me Let Go I Don’t Know Swamp

The return of Eric Gales, the guitarist who could be king