Listen to Rammstein's self-titled new album now

Rammstein - Rammstein tracklisting 1. Deutschland

2. Radio

3. Zeig Dich

4. Ausländer

5. Sex

6. Puppe

7. Was Ich Liebe

8. Diamant

9. Weit Weg

10. Tattoo

10. Hallomann

The wait is over: the new Rammstein album is finally here, and you can hear it in all its glory below.

It's been a decade since Rammstein last released an album, and anticipation surrounding their seventh studio album has been rife. Singles Deutschland and Radio only served to strengthen the hype – written about Germany's complex history and the oppressive shadow the German Democratic Republic cast over German culture respectively, the songs promised an album that looked itself squarely in the eye, and one which pushed exciting new ground musically.

Now the album has hit streaming services, so you can check it out for yourselves.

