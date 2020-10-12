Listen to Linkin Park and Lady Gaga get the mash-up they’ve always deserved

We've got to be honest. We've got a bit bored of mash-ups recently. Yeah, the sound of someone jamming two songs from opposite ends of the musical spectrum is theoretically entertaining, but hearing someone say, “‘Hey, listen to this crazy version of Celine Dion singing over Cannibal Corpse’s Evisceration Plague!” for the 372nd time” makes us want to stab out our own eardrums with a pickled onion fork.

But our faith has been momentarily restored by YouTube king William Maranci, who has turned in an impressive mash-up of Linkin Park’s Faint and Lady Gaga’s Just Dance.

On the one hand, it’s kind of obvious. Everybody knows that Gaga is a massive rock fan, and LP aren’t the heaviest band in the world. But not only do the two songs fit together perfectly, but Gaga’s poptastic brilliance and sheer star wattage takes it to another level.

Look, Chester Bennington will never be forgotten. But, hey, if Mike Shinoda and the boys are ever looking for a replacement, they’ve got a ready-made one right in front of them…