Lisbon's artful doom crew, Sinistro, reveal their ravishing new album in full

It’s testament to Sinistro’s exploratory and otherworldly nature that to describe the Lisbon natives as a doom band feels overly reductive. For all their often funereal undertow, their music’s slowing down of time is but a means to allow a whole new range of mesmerising dynamics to unfurl. In large part that’s down to frontwoman Patrícia Andrade, a singer whose subtly devastating vocals thread their way across open-ended nocturnal realms, so captivating that the lush, organically vast dynamics will often engulf you by stealth.

Having dumbstruck audiences on their recent tour with Paradise Lost and Pallbearer, Sinistro’s third album, Sangue Cássia, is soon to be upon us. Extending their range and emotional depth even further, it opens up a tantalising yet immersive world of Sinistro’s own, where trip hop atmospheres are hinted at, dreamlike trails of thought cohere into immense and unforgettable hooks, and your inner life feels that much more magical and alert.

Now, thanks to the band and label Season Of Mist, we have a worldwide exclusive of Sangue Cássia in its full and utterly entrancing glory. “After a great and busy 2017,” say the band themselves, “it’s with great satisfaction that we are joining forces with Metal Hammer and stream our brand new album Sangue Cássia which is out on January 5th via Season Of Mist, enjoy!

Open up your third eye, relinquish what remains of your new year hangovers and delve into Sangue Cássia below.

