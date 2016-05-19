Homefront: The Revolution has some great Timesplitters Easter eggs

Dambuster Studios has hidden some pretty awesome Easter eggs for Timesplitters fans in their latest release Homefront: The Revolution.

Concealed in the brand new free-roaming first-person shooter are two levels from the classic FPS title Timesplitters 2. Eurogamer revealed that the levels are hidden in an arcade machine in The Bourse area in Philadelphia’s restricted zone.

www.eurogamer.net/articles/2016-05-17-heres-timesplitters-2-playable-in-homefront-the-revolution

The Timesplitters series’ future has been up in the air since Free Radical, the studio behind the excellent shooters went to the wall after a disastrous series of events surrounding the cancellation of Star Wars: Battlefront 3.

Interestingly enough, Free Radical was bought by Crytek becoming Crytek UK and subsequently sold to Deep Silver along with Homefront: The Revolution back in 2014 when Crytek hit financial troubles. After coming into the Deep Silver fold Crytek UK was renamed Dambuster Studios.

The appearance of the Easter eggs will raise the hopes of Timesplitters fans who have been hoping beyond hope that the series will return in some form, either in the form of a full sequel or HD remasters of the original Gamecube and PS2 games.

Homefront: The Revolution is out now on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Keep watching this space as we have a review on the way very soon.