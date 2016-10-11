Heriot release video for China Lake

Swindon’s depressive hardcore mob Heriot are premiering their new video for China Lake exclusively with Metal Hammer. Dripping in black tar, weighed down by melancholy, Heriot meld the worlds of savagery and doom in this new track taken from upcoming EP World Collapse.

“China Lake is about war,” says vocalist Jake Packer. “The song highlights two sides to war; the grief and pain that it can bring to an honest life, as well as the ignorance and corruption conjured up by dishonest leaders and barons of society.”

Speaking about the video, drummer Julian Gage says: “We hired a small rehearsal space and projected these trippy visuals onto us while we ran through the track. It’s virtually a zero budget video, I think the room hire and projector cost came to about £80. We took a very DIY approach with the video and we’re really pleased with how it came out!”

Heriot’s upcoming EP World Collapse is out October 28, via Slowgod Records. You can download the track China Lake from Bandcamp now.