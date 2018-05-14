Golden Gods 2018: Your Guide To The Best British Band Category

This year's Metal Hammer Golden Gods, in association with Monster Energy, is just around the corner, and you're running out of time to vote! There are eight categories that are decided by Metal Hammer readers, including Best British Band, so which of the five nominees will YOU be voting for? If you're stuck for choice, or don't know who certain bands are, here's a little refresher for you...

Alestorm

Even if you think pirate metal is a bit silly, the Scottish swashbucklers have been at it for over a decade now and playing to mammoth crowds across the UK and Europe – and there aren't many bands that can play both Vans Warped Tour and Piratefest. Following the release of their fifth album last year, No Grave But The Sea, the band are scheduled to play the main stage at Bloodstock this summer to an undoubtedly massive crowd.

Asking Alexandria

It's been a bumpy ride for Asking Alexandria in recent years, but with Danny Worsnop back and leading the charge, the metalcore five-piece released a barnstorming self-titled album at the tail-end of last year. What followed was a kickass tour around the UK with Black Veil Brides and a booking on the second stage at Download festival this June. Bring your mosh shorts.

Cradle Of Filth

It's kind of crazy that the biggest selling extreme metal band of all time come from Suffolk, but Cradle Of Filth have never played by the rules. Last year, Dani and his blackened cohorts released their gothic horror inspired 12th studio album Cryptoriana – The Seductiveness Of Decay and earned themselves a spot on the main stage at this year's Download festival!

Judas Priest

Four years on from Redeemer Of Souls, the metal gods returned in 2018 with an absolute monolith of a record in Firepower. The heavy metal innovators refused to pull any punches or phone it in and its one of the year's finest metal records with choruses for days – no wonder they're headlining the first night of Bloodstock this year!

Rolo Tomassi

With a career spanning over ten years, in 2018 Rolo Tomassi released their finest album to date. Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It is a beautiful, shimmering piece of art that's as brutal as it is delicate, having finally found the perfect sound Rolo have been searching for since the beginning. With a blistering headline tour out of the way, the Northern experimentalists are preparing to tear Download's Avalanche Stage a new arse this June.

