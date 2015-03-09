Go behind the scenes of Set It Off’s 'Ancient History' video

Set It Off’s video for ‘Ancient History’ reminded us of the 2006 Adam Sandler comedy ‘Click’, where our protagonist – this time, frontman Cody Carson – discovers his remote control can control real-life scenarios.

“Not too long ago, I was in a relationship with someone that was very serious,” explains Cody of the inspiration behind the song and video. “We had a very firm connection, we lived together, it was great, but one day we had to split ways. Once the initial storm from the breakup had settled, we realised something. We missed the sex. We knew it wasn’t a smart choice, but it was an easy choice. So then came the 2am calls and the sneaking off. We realised we were doing more damage than helping so we decided to call it quits and just stay friends. This song is about that particular situation.

“Also, the foundation vibe for this song was That Thing You Do from the popular Tom Hanks film,” he adds. “I love that song so much so I’m happy that double clap made it’s way into a Set It Off song!”

Photographer Andrew Cramb was on set in Orlando to document the performance element of the promo, which was directed by Freddy Marschall and Carson.

Now you’ve seen what happened behind the camera, check out the finished video below.

The band will tour the UK in May, with Decade and Brawlers. Catch them at the following venues:

May 04: Glasgow King Tut’s May 06: London Underworld May 07: Manchester Sound Control May 08: Sheffield Corporation May 09: Birmingham The Asylum 2 May 10: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Set It Off’s latest album Duality is out now on Equal Vision.