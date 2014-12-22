GALLERY: Devin Townsend Project, live in Los Angeles

You’ve gotta love the techy side of metal every now and then, haven’t you? That’s why we took a trip to the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles to see Hevy Devy accompanied by the djenty stylings of Animals As Leaders and Monuments.

Coming off the back of a busy year with new album Z2 (check out the new video for March Of The Poozers), relentless gigging and winning a coveted Metal Hammer Golden God for King Of The Internet, it’s great to see Devin still touring until the last days of December. And it was a riot.

Devin Townsend Project Setlist

Regulator Rejoice Midnight Sun War A New Reign Z2 March Of The Poozers Ziltoidian Empire Bad Devil Ziltoid Goes Home Grace Kingdom Deathray