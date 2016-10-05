Scottish rockers GUN have just released a live album, Frantic – Live, and TeamRock+ members can get a free song from it below.
Better Days (live) was recorded at the famous Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom on Sunday 29th March 2015 and is taken from the digital-only 16 track release which is out now.
GUN hit the road for a series of UK headline dates this October (dates below) and returning to the band for the tour (and beyond) is the band’s original guitarist Alex Dickson who played on the band’s classic 90s albums Gallus (1992) and Swagger (1994).
Catch the tour at the dates below:
Oct 6th Buskers, Dundee
Oct 7th La Belle Angele, Edinburgh
Oct 8th Lemon Tree, Aberdeen
Oct 9th Riverside, Newcastle
Oct 11th Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
Oct 12th Academy 3, Manchester
Oct 20th Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth
Oct 21st Thekla, Bristol
Oct 22nd Underworld, London
Download Better Days (live) from here. For more info on GUN, visit their website.