Scottish rockers GUN have just released a live album, Frantic – Live, and TeamRock+ members can get a free song from it below.

Better Days (live) was recorded at the famous Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom on Sunday 29th March 2015 and is taken from the digital-only 16 track release which is out now.

GUN hit the road for a series of UK headline dates this October (dates below) and returning to the band for the tour (and beyond) is the band’s original guitarist Alex Dickson who played on the band’s classic 90s albums Gallus (1992) and Swagger (1994).

Catch the tour at the dates below:

Oct 6th Buskers, Dundee

Oct 7th La Belle Angele, Edinburgh

Oct 8th Lemon Tree, Aberdeen

Oct 9th Riverside, Newcastle

Oct 11th Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

Oct 12th Academy 3, Manchester

Oct 20th Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth

Oct 21st Thekla, Bristol

Oct 22nd Underworld, London

Download Better Days (live) from here. For more info on GUN, visit their website.

10 Essential Britrock Albums