Final Fantasy XII getting remastered for PS4

Square Enix has announced that they have a full high-definition remaster of Final Fantasy XII coming to the PS4.

Final Fantasy XII was the last Final Fantasy game to appear on the PS2 and originally released back in 2006. In 2007 Square Enix released an updated version of the game called the International Zodiac Job System version which added a new jobs system to the game which included 12 License Boards corresponding to the signs of the Zodiac and offering players to take up a job while not battling through the main quest line.

The remastered version dubbed Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age will be based on the International Zodiac Job System version and on top of the fully updated HD graphics and a fully remastered 7.1 surround sound soundtrack it will include a new trial mode which will challenge players to battle monsters and enemies across 100 successive maps.

The game will also ship with the usual modern features like auto-save, Trophies and full support for the PS4’s video and screenshot sharing capabilities.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is coming to the PS4 some time in 2017.